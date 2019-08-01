Second year of BBVA MUSIC SESSIONS starts fast in Houston with acclaimed singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, along with special guest, MAX

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA and AEG, as part of its multi-year agreement, are jump starting the second round of BBVA Music Sessions starting on August 30 in Houston, celebrating the 183rd year since Houston was founded with a free concert in the heart of downtown. Powered by AXS, the kickoff of the award-winning concert series is headlined by platinum-certified singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, who started taking over playlists with his now RIAA platinum certified single "Let Me Down Slowly" from his critically acclaimed debut mixtape "Narrated For You." Most recently, the young artist released his spellbinding and biographical new single "Jesus in LA" alongside an official video that tackles the highs and lows in the city of Angels.Joining Alec will be MAX, who is fresh off his iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination as 2019's Best New Pop Artist and known for his global hit 'Lights Down Low'.

The unique concert series is in its second year of existence, having already showcased 11 artists in five major U.S. markets in 2018. With an intimate setting and digital assets designed to enhance the fan experience, this year's BBVA Music Sessions are set to take place across five more major U.S. cities.

"Part of the bank's mission of creating opportunities for everyone includes providing a unique client experience," said BBVA USA Houston Global Wealth Executive Donette Stubblefield. "We also pair that with our strive to be innovative in every area where we operate. These music sessions are a prime example of that, and we are excited to team with AEG for a second round of these. Houston, our headquarters, was the perfect place to start this year."

The BBVA Music Sessions will include rising artists in various genres. Concerts will also present a unique opportunity for attendees to experience musical artistry up close and personal in an intimate setting, with the help of AEG's ticketing and entertainment platform, AXS. AXS will also broadcast the concerts live on its Facebook page.

"We have been able to create some of the best fan-experiences for music lovers across the country through this partnership and the BBVA Music Sessions," said Erin Zinser, vice president of partnership activation for AEG Global Partnerships. "We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with BBVA, a best-in-class brand that is just as committed to customer excellence and innovation as we are at AEG."

In 2018, the BBVA Music Sessions showcased artists such as DaniLeigh, Stephanie Quayle, and Molly Kate Kestner among others. This year, the series will be hosted in the following markets:

Houston at Discovery Green

at Discovery Green Birmingham, Ala. at WorkPlay

at WorkPlay San Antonio at Brick at Blue Star

at Brick at Blue Star Austin, Texas at Symphony Square

at Symphony Square Denver at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Artists for these markets will be announced at a later date. Fans may claim their free tickets courtesy of BBVA at https://www.axs.com/alecbenjaminbbva.

BBVA and AEG agreement

The concert series is part of a multiyear agreement BBVA signed with the world's leading sports and live entertainment company to create opportunities for customers across the country, including events, concerts and brand activations at some of AEG's key venues. The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, is part of the bank's commitment to creating opportunities and positive experiences for clients and the communities it serves.

The unique pairing also allows the bank to expand its brand in the selected markets, elevate client and prospect engagement, and utilize its digital reach through special promotions at venues and events.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.



BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 329 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

