Secondary Packaging Market to grow by USD 72.19 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The secondary packaging market is expected to grow by USD 72.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing e-commerce industry is notably driving the secondary packaging market. However, factors such as the rising cost of raw materials may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Now.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Packaging Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by Type (Paper and Plastic), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal and home care, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the secondary packaging market including Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Catalent Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi plc, Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Salzgitter AG, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval S.A., and WestRock Co. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. For detailed company information Request a Free Sample Report.

Secondary Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amcor Plc - The company offers secondary packaging solutions such as flexible packaging, rigid packaging, and specialty cartons.

Secondary Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth by the paper segment will be significant during the forecast period. Paper Secondary Packaging, transporting, and storage of products is carried out using paper-based materials. It includes several products such as cardboard boxes, cartons, packing material, and protection films. The demand for paperboard secondary packaging across several sectors is driven by sustainability and environmental considerations.

Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increased demand is being supported by the lightness and biodegradability characteristics of secondary packaging, such as cardboard boxes. The increasing demand for superior packaging has contributed to the growth of the Regional Market, because of an increase in import and export activities on the US market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Secondary Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secondary packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secondary packaging market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of secondary packaging market companies

Related Reports:

The paints packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,878.37 million.

The flexible industrial packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 21,329.14 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio