Secondary Tickets Market size is set to grow by USD 132.1 billion from 2024-2028, rising popularity of sports events to boost the revenue- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global secondary tickets market size is estimated to grow by USD 132.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.25% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of sports events is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of dynamic pricing. However, growing consumption of online content poses a challenge. Key market players include Ace Ticket LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Face-value Alliance Ticketing Ltd., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Vivid Seats Inc., StubHub, Ticketmaster, Razorgator, TicketIQ, TicketNetwork, Gametime

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the secondary tickets market, dynamic pricing is a popular strategy used by teams and event organizers to set flexible prices based on current demand. This approach allows ticket prices to fluctuate based on factors such as holidays, injuries, team records, day of the week, and weather forecasts. By implementing dynamic pricing, these entities can recover revenue that would otherwise go to scalpers or third-party vendors, reducing ticket touting. Dynamic pricing also helps undercut secondary prices, forcing scalpers to lower their own prices and bringing exchange prices closer to face value. Although this strategy decreases buying volume and profit margins in secondary markets, it effectively combats fraudulent activities and overpricing. Notable secondary ticket vendors employing dynamic pricing include Live Nation Entertainment and TiqIQ.

Market Challenges

• The global secondary tickets market faces challenges due to the rise of online content consumption. In 2021, a significant increase in Internet speeds and affordable data plans led to a growth in online streaming of live events and movies. In the US, over 70% of adults watch weekly online videos, preferring long-form content. Media companies partner with tech providers to expand their online platforms, renewing and adding seasons to successful shows. This trend negatively impacts the secondary tickets market, particularly for sports events and movies, during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This secondary tickets market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Sports events

1.2 Concerts

1.3 Performing arts

1.4 Movies Mode Of Booking 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline User Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

Research Analysis

The secondary tickets marketplace experiences significant demand during sold-out concerts, big athletic events, and blockbuster theatrical plays. This demand often leads to a spike in prices, making tickets unaffordable for sincere fans. The resale of tickets through unofficial channels and third-party platforms poses moral concerns and risks, including fraudulent activities, unfair competition, and deceptive advertising. Dishonest persons use automated software and bots to buy tickets in restricted quantities, leading to inflated prices and exorbitant costs. Ethical considerations and customer trust are crucial in this market, as fans seek convenience without falling victim to fraudulent scalpers.

Market Research Overview

