Secondary Tickets Market size is set to grow by USD 9.05 billion from 2025-2029, rising popularity of sports events boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global secondary tickets market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.05 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. rising popularity of sports events is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of dynamic pricing However, growing consumption of online content poses a challenge.Key market players include Ace Ticket LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Face-value Alliance Ticketing Ltd., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Vivid Seats Inc..

Secondary Tickets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 9.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, UK, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, India, South Korea, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled Ace Ticket LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Face-value Alliance Ticketing Ltd., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Vivid Seats Inc.

The secondary tickets market, which includes the resale of tickets for sold-out concerts, big athletic events, and blockbuster theatrical plays, has seen a significant spike in demand due to customer willingness for participation in these events. However, this trend comes with risks such as fraudulent activities, unfair competition, and moral concerns. Dishonest persons use bots and sophisticated algorithms to buy tickets in restricted quantities and resell them at exorbitant costs through third-party platforms. This not only results in inflated prices but also deceptive advertising and consumer complaints. Ethical concerns arise as sincere fans are priced out, while scalpers command a global market. Blockchain technology offers a solution through ticket ownership and authentic tickets at acceptable prices. Consumers seek user-friendly ecosystems that prioritize equitable ticket allocation and security measures. Technological changes continue to impact the market, with automated scalping and professional resellers/brokers facing increased competition from individual sellers. The entertainment industry and urbanization fuel the demand for digital platforms, trips, and experiences, making it essential to address the risks and maintain customer trust.

Dynamic pricing is a pricing strategy that allows businesses to adjust ticket prices based on current market demand. In the secondary tickets market, this strategy is commonly used by sports teams and event organizers. Prices can fluctuate based on various factors such as holidays, player injuries, team records, day of the week, and weather forecasts. However, most organizations set rules to prevent prices from exceeding or dropping below predetermined limits. This approach ensures that ticket prices remain fair and accessible to fans while maximizing revenue. Dynamic pricing is an effective tool for managing inventory and demand in the secondary tickets market.

The secondary tickets market presents significant challenges for both official channels and consumers. With sold-out concerts, big athletic events, and blockbuster theatrical plays creating high demand, the resale of tickets through secondary ticket marketplaces has become a common occurrence. However, this market is fraught with fraudulent activities, including ticket scalping and dishonest persons using automated software like bots. Moral concerns arise due to inflated prices and deceptive advertising, putting sincere fans at a disadvantage. The risks associated with the secondary tickets market include unfair competition, exorbitant costs, and consumer complaints. Event participation is a fundamental right, and the ethical implications of ticket ownership and authenticity are crucial. The use of blockchain technology can help ensure ticket ownership and authenticity, providing acceptable prices for consumers. The global market for secondary tickets is a commanding presence, with individual sellers, professional resellers/brokers, and sophisticated bots dominating the landscape. Technological changes, such as automated scalping and algorithms, add complexity to the ecosystem. As the entertainment industry continues to urbanize and digital platforms become more prevalent, it is essential to address the risks and ensure equitable ticket allocation in a user-friendly ecosystem.

In 2021, the online video market experienced a significant growth, with a ten-fold increase in the number of videos watched compared to previous years. This trend was driven by the increasing average Internet speed worldwide. Developing countries, such as Pakistan , India , and Brazil , saw notable increases of 56%, 71%, and 32% respectively. Network providers have responded by offering affordable monthly and weekly Internet packages, making connectivity accessible to a larger audience. These economic data plans have contributed to a growth in the number of Internet users.

This secondary tickets market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Sports events

1.2 Concerts

1.3 Performing arts

1.4 Movies Mode Of Booking 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sports events- The sports events segment is the largest contributor to the global secondary tickets market, driven by the popularity of various sports such as rugby, soccer, football, cricket, baseball, and tennis. The number of attendees for major sports events, including the NFL, MLB, UEFA Champions League, and Super Bowl, has risen significantly, leading to an increase in sales of secondary tickets. Season ticket holders, who buy subscriptions for the entire or part of a season, often resell unused tickets on secondary platforms. However, the sports industry was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, resulting in the cancellation or postponement of numerous international, regional, and national sports events. This decline in demand for sports tickets is expected to slow down the market growth during the forecast period. However, with the global economy recovering from the pandemic and the easing of lockdown measures, the secondary tickets market is anticipated to regain momentum and grow during the forecast period.

The secondary tickets market refers to the buying and selling of tickets for events that have already been sold out through unofficial channels. This marketplace caters to the high demand for participation in sold-out concerts, big athletic events, and blockbuster theatrical plays. However, it is fraught with risks, including fraudulent activities, unfair competition, and ethical concerns. Fraudulent persons, bots, and dishonest scalpers exploit the restricted quantity of tickets available and the spike in demand to resell tickets at exorbitant costs. This not only violates customer trust but also creates a moral dilemma for sincere fans who are willing to pay a fair price for their desired event experience. The convenience of purchasing tickets from secondary ticket marketplaces can be tempting, but the risks of encountering deceptive advertising, inflated prices, and third-party platforms that may not deliver authentic tickets are significant. Ultimately, it is essential to be aware of the potential risks and ethical considerations when engaging in the secondary tickets market.

The secondary tickets market refers to the buying and selling of tickets for events outside of official channels. This marketplace is characterized by high demand for tickets to sold-out concerts, big athletic events, and blockbuster theatrical plays, leading to a spike in demand and exorbitant costs. However, this market is not without its challenges. Fraudulent activities, such as unfair competition and ticket scalping, pose risks for both buyers and sellers. Ethical concerns surrounding the resale of tickets at inflated prices have led to moral debates. Customer willingness and convenience drive the market, but the risks of fraudulent activities, including the use of bots and deceptive advertising, can erode customer trust. Blockchain technology is being explored as a solution to ensure ticket ownership and authenticity, providing consumers with acceptable prices and equitable ticket allocation. The user-friendly ecosystem of third-party platforms and the commanding presence of scalpers and professional resellers/brokers make up the global market. Consumer complaints and technological changes continue to shape the market, with sophisticated bots and algorithms posing new challenges. Ultimately, the secondary tickets market is a reflection of customers' appetite for experiences and the entertainment industry's ability to meet that demand.

