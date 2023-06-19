Secondary Tickets Market size is to grow by USD 50.14 billion growth from 2022 to 2027, Major vendors include Ace Ticket LLC., Anschutz Entertainment Group & Citizen Ticket Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The secondary ticket market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 20.96% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 50.14 billion. North America is estimated to account for 47% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to contribute to a major share of the global secondary ticket market due to the increasing number of popular musicians, talent shows, sporting events, and bands in the region. In terms of revenue, the US and Canada are the major contributors to the regional secondary ticket market. Furthermore, the US holds the largest share of this market as it is backed by the largest media and entertainment industry in the world. Hence, sporting events such as the NBA, MLB, and Super Bowl are the major revenue contributors that will continue to proliferate and help the growth of the global secondary ticket market. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Tickets Market 2023-2027

Secondary Tickets Market - Vendor Landscape

The secondary ticket market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the Report

Secondary Tickets Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growth in online secondary ticketing platforms is notably driving market growth. The demand for online secondary ticketing platforms is significantly increasing, owing to the convenience of booking tickets on these platforms. The efficiency of secondary ticket allocation can be enhanced by using online platforms to make reservations. These platforms facilitate the easy exchange of information between buyers and sellers and cut down on the time and costs needed to acquire each resold ticket. Additional benefits made available on various online platforms to entice customers are anticipated to stimulate market growth. Some of the largest vendors in the global online secondary ticket market have been concentrating on strategic partnerships to allow fans to resell or purchase secondary tickets fairly and prevent overpriced tickets from being sold on unauthorized sites. hus, Such factors are likely to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The rising initiatives among artists against sales of secondary tickets are major challenges hindering market growth. There is an upsurge in dishonest practices like ticket squatting and overpricing on the global market. However, the majority of patrons typically pay more than the face value of a ticket for concerts, sporting events, and other types of events. Customers must pay for tickets with a credit card and pick them up at the concert venue while providing accurate identification because some artists have made all ticket transactions paperless. These initiatives shield patrons and customers from extortionate secondary ticketing sites and excessive pricing. Nevertheless, during the forecast period, such initiatives are likely to impede market growth and reduce the overall profitability of various secondary ticketing platforms.

Key Trends

The use of blockchain for ticketing is an emerging trend shaping the secondary ticket market growth. The event ticketing market faces a number of significant challenges, including fraud, bots, and touts. Blockchain can be an effective tool for overcoming these problems. For secondary ticket vendors, this blockchain technology provides effective and cost-effective business operations. Through the entire value chain, from the artist or club to the buyer of the original ticket to the buyer of the resold ticket, it can make ticketing processes more transparent and effective. Some businesses in the global market are looking into the potential of blockchain technology's double-spending prevention functionality, which can be used to prevent the production of fake event tickets. Hence, an upsurge in the use of blockchain in ticketing is likely to reduce fraudulent activity and stimulate market growth for secondary tickets on a global scale during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Secondary Tickets Market - Company Profiles

The secondary tickets market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ace Ticket LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Face-value Alliance Ticketing Ltd., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Vivid Seats Inc.

Secondary Tickets Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Secondary Tickets Market - Market Segmentation

This secondary tickets market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sports events, concerts, performing arts, and movies), mode of booking (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the sports events segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the popularity of sports like rugby, soccer, football, cricket, baseball, and tennis, the global market is expected to be dominated by the sports events segment during the forecast period. There has been an upsurge in the number of spectators at sporting events like the Super Bowl, Major League Baseball (MLB), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, and National Football League (NFL). The sale of secondary tickets is increasing as attendance grows and season ticket holders drive sporting events. Moreover, they purchase a subscription for all or a portion of the season, but they might not want to go to every game. By using a secondary ticket marketplace, such ticket holders prefer to resell the game and event tickets they do not plan to attend. Hence, this will contribute to the growth of the sports events segment in the global market during the forecast period,

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Secondary Tickets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 50.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Ticket LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Face-value Alliance Ticketing Ltd., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Vivid Seats Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

