Secondhand Gifting on the Rise for 2024 Holiday Season as More Shoppers Turn to Pre-Owned Items for Budget-Friendly, Unique Gifts

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by OfferUp, the largest mobile marketplace in the U.S. for local buyers and sellers, highlights a significant shift in consumer behavior as more shoppers turn to secondhand gifting this holiday season. According to the 2024 OfferUp Recommerce Report: Holiday Special Release, 68% of shoppers are setting aside part of their holiday budget this year specifically for pre-owned items. This growing trend is particularly strong among Gen Z (83%), who are embracing secondhand shopping not only as a way to save money but also as a means of offering more unique, high-quality, and meaningful gifts.

A Growing Trend on Secondhand Gifting: How Cultural Shifts Are Changing Holiday Shopping

The cultural shift toward pre-loved items has driven a notable increase in the acceptance of secondhand gifting. OfferUp's 2024 Holiday Special Release reports that 74% of respondents feel secondhand gifting is more accepted this year—a 7% rise from 2023. Reflecting this trend, 83% of shoppers are comfortable receiving secondhand gifts, viewing them as thoughtful, unique alternatives to new products.

"The stigma around secondhand gifting is rapidly diminishing," said Todd Dunlap, CEO of OfferUp. "Consumers are recognizing the unique value, quality, and affordability that secondhand gifts provide, especially in light of rising living costs. Pre-owned items are no longer just a practical choice—they're now a preferred option for many, offering a way to give memorable gifts while being mindful of budget constraints."

Top Picks for Secondhand Holiday Gifts and the Motivations Behind Them

This season, popular secondhand holiday gift choices include electronics (55%), sporting goods (47%), and furniture (42%). According to the report, 63% of shoppers say rising living costs have made them more inclined toward secondhand holiday gifts. Other key motivators include:

52% choose secondhand gifts to find unique items that truly reflect the recipient's interests.

52% opt for secondhand options to get great deals and stay within their budget.

43% select secondhand gifts to give vintage, rare, or collectible items unavailable in traditional retail stores.

Introducing OfferUp's Parenting Hub: A Year-Round Resource for Secondhand Shopping, Including Holiday Gifting

With the growing popularity of secondhand gifting and 77% of parents planning to allocate a portion of their holiday budget to pre-owned items, OfferUp is pleased to announce the launch of its new Parenting Hub. This comprehensive resource aims to maximize families' resale shopping experiences throughout the year, beginning with this holiday season.

The OfferUp Parenting Hub is specifically designed for parents, offering guidance on a wide range of topics. It provides shopping tips for toddler essentials and educational materials, expert advice on the best products for first-time parents, and turning unused baby and kids items into cash. For this holiday season, the Parenting Hub features specialized guidance on finding high-quality, budget-friendly, and meaningful gifts that fit within family budgets, setting the foundation for year-round resale shopping experiences.

View the complete 2024 OfferUp Recommerce Report: Holiday Special here, and discover the comprehensive collection of OfferUp Parenting Hub articles here.

Methodology

The OfferUp Recommerce Report includes research and data from retail analytics firm GlobalData. GlobalData uses consumer surveys, retailer tracking, official data, data sharing, store observation, and secondary sources to analyze, model, and calculate metrics, including market and channel size, and market share. Online market research provider Pollfish conducted a July 2024 survey of 1,500 U.S. adults, asking specific questions about their recommerce buying and selling behaviors. The Holiday Special Release was fielded on October 13, 2024, with a sample of 1,500 U.S. adults. The survey was conducted by the online market research company Pollfish.

