Secoo Alliance with TUMI to Evolve Secoo WOW Brand Week

BEIJING, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secoo (Nasdaq: SECO), the largest premium lifestyle platform in Asia, united with enormous global luxury brands to enhance the Secoo WOW Brand Week with the slogan of "No Appearance without Being WOW".

Today, TUMI, an international leading company who focuses on business accessories and travel lifestyle goods, also officially joins the name list of the Secoo WOW Brand Week. The cooperation aims to build a convenient, higher-end shopping environment and breeze lifestyle for premium consumers. The Wow Brand Week lasts from April 25 to May 1, celebrating the anniversary of TUMI.cn at the same time.

Founded in 1975, TUMI takes its name from a Peruvian icon known to its founder from his Peace Corps days in South America. During the 1980's, TUMI's innovative introduction of soft, ultra-functional, black-on-black ballistic nylon travel bags catapulted the company to its current leadership position. TUMI focuses on innovative product design, aiming to offer high-end travel bags and business accessories for dedicated business customers, and this spirit works in concert with Secoo brand vision of "devoted to you" perfectly.

Meanwhile, TUMI will also hold an anniversary event in Hong Kong, and Chris Pratt, a Hollywood actor, who is famous for his character Star Lord from Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, will show up at the event. Before that, TUMI had invited Chris Pratt to shoot a brand new promotion material for Asian Pacific and Middle East region. During the Secoo WOW Brand Week, TUMI will re-launch a classic collection: ALPHA 3, which is made from TUMI's patented, ultra-durable FXT® ballistic nylon. The iconic business and travel pieces bring together innovative design, superior performance, and best in class functionality.

For this Secoo Wow brand week, Secoo offers TUMI's business card cases as gifts for qualified consumers. Consumers also enjoy the privilege to utilize the zero-interest 12-month instalment from Secoo Finance.

Rixue Li, the Founder and CEO of Secoo Group mentioned "the partnership with TUMI carried out our business strategy of further tapping into China's robust luxury consumer market demand. Secoo will endow its various advantages to the settled brands and accelerate the combination of brand promotion and sales to provide a more pioneering growth path and development space for the settled brands."

Founded in 2008, Secoo now serves more than 27 million high-end consumers and offers over 300 thousand premium products and services sourced from over 3,000 famous domestic and international brands across a wide selection. It is currently China and Asia's largest online upscale product and service platform. Secoo WOW Brand Week will further establish the industry benchmark of "globalized sales platform". Secoo will continue to lead high-end fashion brands and provides Chinese consumers with the touch of international trend.

With China's robust luxury consumer market demand, Secoo will devote to leveraging both online and offline capabilities to build a premium lifestyle platform to maximize Secoo's ability to better serve its customers.

