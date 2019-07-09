SECOO and MSGM teamed up to create innovative mirror-image pop-up event, stunning Shanghai with fashionable new concept

The "City Reflectivity" pop-up marks the first collaboration between SECOO and MSGM, creating strong momentum for the official addition of MSGM to the SECOO platform this summer. The pop-up event is oriented toward urban trendsetters, reflecting a surreal image of the underground world. It is outfitted with exquisite light boxes, LED lighting, an oval bar, mirror art installations, a T-stage runway, bold, bright colors and other striking elements. The design culminates in a modern, high-tech subway-like scene that evokes vibrant aesthetics and contemporary style.

The explosive sounds of live DJs further ignite the atmosphere, stimulating the senses of every guest. Users will also learn about exciting Milan Fashion Week giveaways by scanning QR codes that appear throughout the space.

Strong alliance creates ultimate visual experience

Founded in 2009 by Italian designer Massimo Giorgetti, MSGM reinterprets traditional styles in a playful way. The brand's latest seasonal fashions are on display at the new pop-up, with bold prints, bright colors, interesting silhouettes, and other splashy designs, bringing a fun, energetic wearing experience to young people who love to experiment with fashion. The collaborative pop-up is designed to provide exciting benefits for SECOO members—members will have the chance to win tickets for the MSGM show in Milan, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the show alongside celebrities.

MSGM is the first brand that SECOO has partnered with for an experiential offline event. MSGM will inject more youth, energy and dynamism to the platform when it joins SECOO this summer, and will help lay the foundation for SECOO in offering more brands geared toward young customers. SECOO is introducing the young Italian fashion brand to urban Chinese consumers through an avant-garde approach that brings young, fashion-forward guests and the international brand together in a memorable, engaging experience. This offline event is also carefully designed to convert offline traffic to online sales as part of SECOO's long-term sales strategy.

SECOO leads the industry with multi-channel marketing strategy

Experiential, offline, pop-up marketing has become the primary marketing strategy for 85% of high-end brands and will lead the transformation of the industry as brands move from static to dynamic shopping experiences and brand operations. SECOO's advanced experiential marketing campaign is forward-thinking for both the online and luxury fashion industries. In coordination with the immersive pop-up, SECOO has launched a variety of additional experiential activities, bringing a comprehensive shopping experience that merges humanities and art to high-end consumer groups.

Mirrors reflect the image of one's "self". This mirror-image event aims to build a fresh brand image for SECOO among young consumers, and also strives to inspire consumers to find a better self in a space that inspires both self-reflection and social sharing. This multi-channel marketing campaign represents the beginning of more high-end luxury brand collaborations for SECOO as the company strives to help every young person who loves life and fashion become a better version of themselves.

The "City Reflectivity" pop-up event opened on June 28 at Pacific Fresh City NOYA Center and will remain open for one month, welcoming guests to join the innovative new fashion experience being held in Shanghai.

