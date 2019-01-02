Secoo and Richard Ginori's Family Feast Took You on a Journey through the World of Amazing Taste Buds

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a pleasure to have had friends coming from afar. It is the right time for a perfect match and a good feast. On January 8th, Secoo, the largest luxury e-commerce platform in Asia, and Richard Ginori, a leading Italian luxury porcelain brand, arranged a family dinner with a theme of "Connection and Reunion", which interpreted the sense of family connection and ceremony by using "chain" porcelain, and took you to experience the world's first amazing food journey for taste buds.

This grand feast of cultural exchange between China and the West was held in TRB Hutong at Temple of Dongjingyuan, one of the top ten best restaurants in the world. Temple of Dongjingyuan has a history of more than 600 years. The dining environment is full of historical and cultural beauty that makes you enjoy the utmost aesthetic feelings of modern delicacies on the plate. Guests can enjoy the top-class luxury feast decoratively created by the premium lifestyle 48-hour team of Secoo in this upscale venue.

While enjoying the delicious food, guests can also listen to a classic story of European porcelain handed down for three hundred years. In the busy life, enjoy a spiritual territory that meets social needs and allowing you to experience a deeper sense of touch and connection between Chinese and Western cultures.

The CEO of Richard Ginori, Giovanni Giunchedi said, "It is a pleasure to participate in the 'Connection and Reunion' feast. As an ancient porcelain brand in Europe, Richard Ginori is a living history of porcelain. While continuing the style of revival classicism and early renaissance, we constantly try to integrate popular elements with contemporary aesthetics to form our own unique decorative style."

Federica Marchionni, the International CEO of Secoo Group, said that "Secoo business strategy is focused on offering the best from the world to its consumers. The Chinese Market is further demanding for sophisticated premium lifestyle products and partnering with Richard Ginori is an amazing opportunity to exchange culture and living".

During the dinner, Kong Chao, General Manager of Shizhuzhai, was also invited by Secoo to bring in the collection of porcelain artifacts from the same period, and to have a 300-year reunion and dialogue with Richard Ginori so that the honored guests may see these gorgeous porcelain artworks.

The Richard Ginori "Chain" series of tableware will be used for dining. Richard Ginori uses chain to show that the porcelain can be the best emotional communication between lovers and family members. The first link of each ring is like countless happy nodes that circles all the romantic moments in life. Families connect with each other and are happy for a long time. Use the best utensils to enjoy a good life, let every dinner become a ritual in life and turn each meal into a fascinating story.

In 2019, Secoo will cross the milestone of the 11th anniversary of its founding, and start a new year's journey with a new brand declaration "Give you a beautiful world". Secoo has become the "best partner" for luxury brands to embrace the Chinese market and luxury e-commerce. Secoo will write more legends in 2019 through this family dinner with Richard Ginori as an opportunity for cooperation.

