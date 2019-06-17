SECOO Celebrates Italian Online Luxury Retailer LUISAVIAROMA 90th Anniversary in Florence with the Exclusive Partnership Launch

The year 2019 marks the 90th anniversary of LUISAVIAROMA and the 20th anniversary of the LUISAVIAROMA website. To begin the landmark celebrations, Andrea Panconesi, CEO of LUISAVIAROMA; and Carine Roitfeld, fashion visionary, founder of CR Studio and former Editor-in-Chief of the French edition of Vogue, held a joint CR Runway fashion show in Florence. For the event, famous casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro selected iconic models from the turn of the century, using today's latest collections to recreate some of fashion's most historic runway looks. Musician Lenny Kravitz performed at the closing ceremony, sparking a memorable climax to culminate the event.

Chinese celebrities Kwin (Muziyang), Yvonne Ching and Zee Zhou, as well as five famous KOLs—including Freshboy, Buyerkey and yuyuzhangzou—joined the grand event along with esteemed international guests from the art, entertainment and fashion worlds. LUISAVIAROMA created a one-of-a-kind fashion experience for guests, presenting leading fashion shows and brilliant celebrity performances with innovative digital integrations that together portrayed its new concept of "the luxury boutique life". The magnificent event took guests on a journey through LUISAVIAROMA's past 90 years and showcased the brand's expectations for a bright future ahead as LUISAVIAROMA continues to explore new fashion trends while maintaining the foundation of the historic brand personality.

History of LUISAVIAROMA

LUISAVIAROMA has been a leader in luxury fashion retail, even pre-dating its brick-and-mortar founding in 1929 by Olga and Lido Panconesi. Located on the Via Roma in Florence, the boutique was named after Olga's mother and original entrepreneur of the family, Luisa Jaquin. In the late 1800s, the trailblazing matriarch opened a straw hat boutique in Paris to sell her own designs.

LUISAVIAROMA grew into a successful family business into the third generation, as Panconesi worked his way up the ladder from visual merchandiser and buyer. On a buying trip in Paris, his curiosity led him to a meeting with Kenzo Takada and LUISAVIAROMA became the first European multi-brand retailer to carry the Japanese designer's Fall/Winter 1968 collection. Since then, LUISAVIAROMA has become a destination to shop an inspired, versatile mix of designers—from the venerated houses of Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Balmain, and Givenchy to buzzy international newcomers, including Alanui, Rhude, and Brock Collection.

When celebrating its ten years of online activity in 2010, LUISAVIAROMA invited global fashion KOLs to participate in its first Firenze4Ever event, gathering fashionistas, bloggers, photographers, media and designers in this legendary fashion party. In 1999, Panconesi took the LUISAVIAROMA ethos and aesthetic worldwide by pioneering into e-commerce. To celebrate a decade on the Internet in 2010, he organized the FIRENZE4EVER event, which assembled a whopping 40 bloggers (or "influencers,") to style their own multi-brand LUISAVIAROMA looks. Charity is key for LUISAVIAROMA's philosophical core, who in 2018 partnered with UNICEF Italia to host the first international UNICEF Summer Gala and also partnered with the Naked Heart Foundation to support children with special needs.

Global Vision of LUISAVIAROMA

LUISAVIAROMA places a strong value on its brand globalization and continues to push the boundaries in the field of luxury retailing with special focus in China. When asked why LUISAVIAROMA select SECOO as its exclusive partner in Greater China, LUISAVIAROMA CEO, Andrea Panconesi said: "I think that SECOO is our perfect partner because is a very respected and well-known platform dedicated to the luxury segment of fashion and that's exactly what we are working on and what we are recognized for. We represent the best brands in the world and we must make sure that our brands are well represented in Greater China."

SECOO – Exclusive Partner of LUISAVIAROMA in Greater China

Founded in 2008, SECOO has accumulated 27 million high-end members. SECOO offers 400,000+ well curated fashion and lifestyle items, comprising men's and women's fashion, watch, jewelry, home and beauty from more than 3,800 global and domestic luxury brands. The Founder and CEO of SECOO Group, Richard Li said: "China is an emerging luxury consumption market that cannot be ignored. SECOO has been committed to providing Chinese consumers with premium luxury shopping experience. This cooperation is only the start. SECOO will continue working with LUISAVIAROMA to bring Chinese consumers more global high-end fashion resources in the future."

SECOO X LUISAVIAROMA to invigorate the "618 Shopping Festival"

The new partnership, formed as part of LUISAVIAROMA's 90th anniversary celebration, marks a strong beginning as the brands embark on a win-win journey sure to influence luxury e-commerce moving forward. Through the collaboration, LUISAVIAROMA is able to join the rapidly growing e-commerce market in China and enhance domestic brand awareness, particularly among high-end consumers and SECOO users. At the same time, SECOO benefits from a new stream of fashion brand resources coming to the platform from LUISAVIAROMA, injecting a unique identity into the platform and creating a supreme shopping experience for Chinese consumers.

LUISAVIAROMA will today join SECOO's mid-year "618 Shopping Festival" marketing campaign.

SOURCE Secoo Group