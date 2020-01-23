Secoo launched "Never Closed Chinese New Year" shopping event

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese New Year is approaching, and this is the season when millions of Chinese travel aboard and go shopping. Secoo, the top luxury e-commerce platform in China, has launched the "Never Closed Chinese New Year" shopping event, offering consumers great shopping options at the comfort and safety of their own home rather than traveling aboard during this holiday season.

From January 19 to January 31, Secoo is offering a new surprise every day to celebrate the Lunar New Year. So get your shopping list ready. Jewelry day on January 23, Luxury Vintage on January 24, and on January 30, Secoo will launch the New Year New Clothes event offering styling tips for the perfect new outfit for your first day at work in the new lunar year. Starting from March, Secoo has officially parterned with Valentino to offer the luxury brand's accessories and ready to wear to the premium customers across China.

Secoo also will be giving away 50 million lucky red pockets through the popular "Make Your Wish" game. Players can unlock various missions to obtain different "wishes" throughout the game, and you can redeem all the "wishes" towards your purchase.

Except for all the fun and benefits, will my purchase arrive at my home during the Chinese New Year holidays? No matter if your purchase is shipping from Europe or China, Secoo guarantees shipping and delivery during the lunar festival.

Why travel aboard through crowded airports and packed flights when you can shop on Secoo at the comfort of your own home.

A canceled trip during Chinese New Year is not a problem. Secoo is devoted to bringing the best from the world to you.

SOURCE Secoo Group