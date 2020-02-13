SECOO Launches 2 Hours Express Delivery Service in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) officially launched 2 hours express delivery service in Beijing, on February 5, 2020.

The Secoo express delivery service launches just in time for Valentine's Day. Beijing consumers can now order their luxury gifts on Secoo APP, and their loved ones will receive their special gift within 2 hours.

The express delivery service is prominent from the home page on the Secoo app. There is a special section dedicated to this express delivery service, where all the products available for express delivery are marked with the express stamped. Users can choose from such international brands as PRADA, MiuMiu, Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, etc. The products available include beauty, handbags, jewelry, accessories, and even nutritional products. All the products are stocked in the Secoo Beijing warehouse and retail stores in Beijing, and their delivery time starts daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Orders after 5 pm, will be delivered the next day before noon.

Moreover, Secoo will continue expanding its product categories, brands, and vendors available for the express delivery service and possibly launch this service into other core cities soon. Customers who purchased from Secoo can also verify the authenticity of the products through the online authentication service. Additionally, to ensure safety during times of health concerns, Secoo warehouse is disinfected more than four times a day, and it is mandatory for all warehouse staff and delivery personnel to wear masks and gloves, maintaining the safety and health of staff and consumers.

Finally, Secoo just donated one million RMB towards China's Soong Ching Ling Foundation to support the national prevention and control of the current epidemic.

This year, Secoo will spend an extraordinary Valentine's Day with consumers.

