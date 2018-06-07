Secoo Launches Butler Service, Targeting Customization for High-end Consumers

Secoo is offering '39 Degree Celsius Service'. 39 degree Celsius is considered the best temperature for a bath, Secoo will also provide top notch services for consumers. The butler service includes personal shopping, gift selection, wine, travel, luxury maintenance and other premium services. Secoo's purpose is to provide consumers with a customized and personalized service. The butlers are all qualified with experienced brands and product knowledge along with good communication skills.

Founder and CEO of Secoo, Li Rixue said "Secoo has accumulated 18 million high-end consumers over the last ten years. Regarding consumers' diversified demands, Secoo uses butlers to provide one-stop service. A butler is not just one person, you can consider the butler a complete service system with experts and key opinion leaders. Butlers will transform all resources into the premium services and products, offering the optimal experience and achieving the goal - devoted to you."

The launch of butler service also represents the change in Chinese consumption, new consumers have a different attitude and consumption preference on lifestyle, and they are more focused on the experience.

Secoo services:

Private shopping ( w atch, apparel, gourmet, wine, art, o utdoor sportswear and electronic s );

atch, apparel, gourmet, wine, art, and electronic ); Customized service (travel and party);

Living service s (restaurant booking, luxury car, gift selection, luxury maintenance and haut e couture);

(restaurant booking, luxury car, gift selection, luxury maintenance and haut couture); Exclusive products;

Benefits (coupon and upgrade of hotels, restaurants).

Secoo will follow with the 618 Promotion and 707 Anniversary. Secoo released a series of coupons and discounts for consumers as this promotion will be the largest for Secoo, including the biggest discount, the longest period and the largest stock. Additionally, Secoo will also cooperate with Edison Chen to launch limited products and choose the most popular Chinese idol as the representative.

