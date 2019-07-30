SECOO Partners with Seven Luxury Brands to Provide One-Stop-Shopping for Exclusive Gifts this Chinese Valentine's Day

On July 23, Balmain -- the famed French luxury fashion house, officially joined SECOO. The chic French brand integrates modern, sexy, street and rock styles, keeping with the latest fashion trends while retaining its classic looks and iconic design elements. For the first time in 80 years, the Balmain features a newly updated P and B logo. The two iconic letters in the logo pay tribute to the brand founder, Pierre Balmain, and the brand's birthplace -- Paris. The updated look also represents the brand's moving toward a more modern and youthful spirit that will deliver more dynamic, trendy, fresh and vibrant offerings to young shoppers and couples.

Balmain's Chinese Valentine's Day offerings on SECOO feature leading gift ideas for both female and male consumers. The high-end, ready-to-wear female selection features a unique street style that appeals to stylish, modern women. In total, Balmain is introducing five new, limited-edition crossover items available exclusively on SECOO for Chinese Valentine's Day.

Elite gifts for Chinese Valentine's Day reflect the spirit of infinite love

Chic French fashion Maison, Roger Vivier, whose designs dazzle on celebrities and fashionistas alike, is joining hands with SECOO to launch a line of limited-edition products in honor of Chinese Valentine's Day. Shining with love and romance, the collection includes a pair of Croisiere Patch ballerina flats and a Viv' Croisiere Patch letter cabas. The delicate cowhide and novel patchwork deliver irresistible charm through their elegance and simplicity. Sophisticated, fashionable and unique, the new Roger Vivier products embody SECOO's philosophy of the "high-end boutique lifestyle".

Fine gifts deliver an extra touch of sweetness on Chinese Valentine's Day

Besides Balmain and Roger Vivier, SECOO also cooperates with other luxury brands to launch exclusive Chinese Valentine's Day's products.

Hogan launches an even more dynamic and interactive shoe line on SECOO to celebrate this season of love. Renowned luxury design brand Aspinal of London brings an intricately embroidered bag with bamboo handle exclusively on SECOO this Chinese Valentine's Day. Besides, Versace launches five limited-edition gifts on SECOO for Chinese Valentine's Day to deliver 'LOVE' as a declaration of the very emotion. In addition, ENZO has a scented love box, which is available only on SECOO and comes complete with a specially scented Chinese Valentine's Day candle and stunning sardonyx necklace.

Those new products present the same fashionable attitude, injecting more love, energy and vitality into the products, providing young SECOO consumers with more novel choices and making for a sweet and timely gift, and giving rise to a new fashion trend in China.

SECOO partners with brands to celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day for lovers

Today, SECOO has become a leading Chinese premium lifestyle platform, maintaining more direct contracts with luxury brands than any other industry participant. SECOO is also continually exploring new fashion brand collaborations in an effort to uncover new partnerships that benefit both participating brands, as well as end consumers. With Chinese Valentine's Day fast approaching, SECOO is working hand-in-hand with a number of high-end fashion brands to create win-win collaborations and introduce unique, stylish and exclusive new gifts to Chinese consumers.

From today through August 7, SECOO is hosting an online campaign, "The Guide to Love", that helps shoppers find gifts that serve as the perfect expression and reflection of their own love. During this period, SECOO will also be releasing more limited-time offers and gifts-with-purchase to help couples share their love with one another.

