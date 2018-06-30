Secoo X Edison Chen, delivering 'Emotionally Unavailable'

Edison Chen is a famous actor, rapper and fashion icon in China. He also has his own fashion brand CLOT since 2003. In 2013, he had a several conversations with his friend, another famous designer KB Lee, designer of Undefeated. Then they jointly created a fashion brand 'Emotionally Unavailable'. EU defines as a contemporary fashion, not a street brand or a high fashion label, choosing a soluble heart as the logo and integrating classic fashion and street style. EU partnered with fashion brands such as Colette, Jam Home Made and Readymade to get popular and recognized by the public. Additionally, EU built several physical stores in Los Angles, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Shanghai.

The inspiration of this cooperation comes from youth's emotional expression. Youth's love has always been amplified emotionally, EU uses the blurry visual effect and pixel image to deliver the chaotic condition young people might have.

Secoo also hope to invite more youngsters to pay attention to the fashion and designers through this partnership. Secoo established a designer channel, which has already gathered more than 300 domestic indie designers and plenty of unique and limited products to provide more selections for consumers.

Worked with EU is another collision with fashion for Secoo. Choosing an influential fashion icon, Edison Chen, will definitely bring more fashion elements to Secoo. Recently Secoo did a series of crossover with brands in different areas, including Parkson Retail Group (cosmetic products), Capital Outlets Group (brands entry), Caissa Travel (customized travel service), and Pernod Richard (alcohol products).

Additionally in this cooperation, Secoo applied its blockchain technology for the first time, the technology is based on the Secoo's authentication and anti-counterfeiting capability, and add an original track for every item sold on Secoo's platform. The block chain tech will make sure the data cannot be modified or removed, every item on this block chain has a unique identification. Consumers can also find the tracking information through Secoo mobile application.

With the more expansions, Secoo will keep following the slogan 'Devoted to You' and will dedicate to provide premium products and services for 18 million high-end consumers.

Media Contact: Ricky Wang, +86 13810819304

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secoo-x-edison-chen-delivering-emotionally-unavailable-300675014.html

SOURCE Secoo Group