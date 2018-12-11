Secova to launch new SaaS Benefits Administration platform, iPlan

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Secova, a leading provider of employee benefits administration solutions, is pleased to announced the launch of iPlan, an advanced Software-as-a-Service technology to support and streamline administering benefits for small- to mid-sized organizations. iPlan is currently undergoing final internal and external Beta testing and will launch and become available for employers, consultants and brokers in February 2019.

iPlan is an easily configurable solution that, through preset eligibilities, can go live in as few as six days. Administrators can leverage iPlan's configuration tool with predefined, yet customizable interactive questions to navigate premiums, rates and plans for employees, enabling more effective rules-driven offerings, efficient process flows and error-free decision-making for employees and administrators. iPlan's guided and intuitive user interface allows even those with no technical coding experience to find its step-by-step interface simple to use and manage.

Similarly, iPlan's cloud-based, mobile-friendly, employee-facing tool provides a "shopping cart" style experience to enable benefits elections. In this way, iPlan supports familiar navigation that allows employees to make educated decisions about their benefits. Should employees have questions along the way, iPlan's multi-location communication architecture allows them to consult available videos, written content or linked resources to get the assistance they need.

"iPlan was created with a vision to empower the employees even while supporting the needs of employers and brokers," said Venkat Tadanki, Co-Founder and CEO of Secova. "About three years ago, when some members of the industry questioned the 'value-add' brought in by brokers, we were certain that there was a huge amount of local and domain specific knowledge that brokers brought to the table, but were perhaps handicapped by the lack of an easy-to-use system or platform that they could manage on their own. That was the genesis to creating iPlan."

From managing life events, updating dependents, assigning beneficiaries to supporting Evidence of Insurability processes, iPlan enables employees to manage their own benefits, thereby reducing the time HR Administrators spend on daily processes.

iPlan provides a simple yet elegant experience for both administrators and users.

About Secova

Secova is a leading provider of employee benefits administration solutions, with delivery centers in California, New Jersey, and Chennai, India. Secova provides customized solutions to support benefits enrollment, eligibility audits and billing management, as well as 24/7 live customer assistance. For more information, please visit secova.com.

