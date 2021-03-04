Secret Double Octopus and Hub City Media Partner to Extend ForgeRock's Workforce Security to the Desktop

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus (SDO), the leader in enterprise passwordless authentication, and winner of ForgeRock's Global Partner Award for Workforce Technology, is partnering with Hub City Media (HCM), an Identity and Access Management (IAM) consultancy and ForgeRock's 2020 Americas Partner of the Year.

HCM offers advisory and implementation services alongside managed cloud and support services across the globe for a wide range of industries. With over 20 years of IAM experience, HCM's extensive expertise in the industry continues to make them a leading partner for security platforms from leaders such as ForgeRock, Oracle and CyberArk.

SDO is revolutionizing workforce authentication with its Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology, designed and built from the ground up for the unique requirements of complex enterprise infrastructure. The Octopus platform is to date the only enterprise-grade solution able to solve any authentication use-case, from the workstation to any app and service, in a simple and secure manner. Its seamless integration with ForgeRock's identity platform offers a novel plug-and-play desktop MFA for the entire workforce, and a clear path to becoming a passwordless enterprise.

As an expert in IAM deployments, HCM will work to seamlessly integrate ForgeRock and SDO with client environments to secure enterprise assets - applications, desktop, mobile and more. Passwordless Authentication enhances workforce security while providing a frictionless user experience.

"We see a large amount of workforce IAM deployments, and this has become a focus for us over the years," said Phillippe Monrougie, CEO of Hub City Media. "Secret Double Octopus has a similar focus, and has created a desktop authentication product that is the perfect fit for ForgeRock clients, and optimizes their platform. With HCM and SDO as key partners for ForgeRock, it was a great opportunity to go to market together."

"We are thrilled to partner with Hub City Media and help more ForgeRock users simplify security for their employees," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO and co-founder, Secret Double Octopus. "By providing a seamlessly integrated desktop MFA, and universal passwordless authentication across the enterprise, HCM and Secret Double Octopus enable companies to make the most out of their ForgeRock deployments. This new partnership will help IT and security managers in making their employees much happier and their domain dramatically more secure."

