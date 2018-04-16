Secret Double Octopus Appoints Arturo Cazares as Executive Vice President of Sales

Cazares's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Secret Double Octopus, with a marked increase in the company's deployments in both the US and Europe. Secret Double Octopus' authentication technology enables companies to replace passwords with stronger, more secure authentication while improving user experience. The Company recently announced the launch of its 'Active Directory' solution to eliminate password-based attacks on Microsoft's Active Directory domains.

Prior to joining Secret Double Octopus, Mr. Cazares served as Chief Operating Officer of CipherCloud where he was responsible for all go-to-market functions including sales, marketing, service and support. Prior to CipherCloud, Arturo held the position of Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Silver Peak Systems. In addition to other senior positions that he has held throughout his 30-year career, Mr. Cazares was Senior Vice President of 3Com Corporation for more than 10 years.

"Arturo is a seasoned leader with a history of success in growing companies through strategic sales expansion in multiple markets," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus. "We are excited to leverage the vast experience and know-how that he brings to the Secret Double Octopus team."

"I am honored to be joining the Secret Double Octopus team at a critical time for so many companies that are taking steps to move away from passwords," said Cazares. "We continue to work on providing the most advanced authentication solution on the market by eliminating passwords that are unsafe, costly and a burden for users."

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus offers password free, high assurance authentication for critical business applications and networks. Unlike password and key based solutions, the Company's technology leverages Secret Sharing, algorithms originally developed to protect nuclear launch codes. Secret Double Octopus is a Gartner Cool Vendor, Business Insider 'Startup that will boom in 2018', PwC game-changer for Global Financial Services Innovation, and Frost and Sullivan 'Technology Innovation Award' recipient. Our services are available globally through our network of strategic partners including Tech Data, PwC and others. Learn more at www.doubleoctopus.com.

