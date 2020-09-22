Secret Double Octopus Appoints Farzad Tari as EVP Business Development

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus, the global pioneer in Enterprise-Ready Passwordless Authentication, announced today the appointment of Farzad Tari as Executive Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Tari will manage Secret Double Octopus's global distribution channels, technology partnerships and corporate relations activities. This will amplify the company's ability to deliver advanced authentication solutions to countless new corporate users in various industries.

Tari joins Secret Double Octopus at a time of skyrocketing interest in passwordless authentication, particularly among large global enterprises with a dynamic, increasingly decentralized workforce. Secret Double Octopus offers a highly secure, user-friendly, universal authentication method that addresses the complex needs of modern enterprise environments with solutions for boosting security while simultaneously reducing employee downtime and helpdesk costs.



Farzad Tari arrives at Secret Double Octopus with more than 20 years of experience managing global sales channels, leading transformative strategic partnerships, and creating large technology ecosystems. Tari has served as a key executive at three startups that were acquired (CipherTrust, Prevoty, and Swan Labs) and at Imperva during its IPO. In addition, Tari has held leadership roles at Cisco, Check Point and Neustar. He holds an MSEE degree from the University of Kansas and attended Stanford GSB's Executive Education program.

"This is an important and exciting addition to our management team," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO and Co-founder of Secret Double Octopus. "Farzad's unique skillset and experience provide critical value, particularly at this stage in our growth. I have no doubt he will further expand our technical partnerships with industry giants and empower new and existing business collaborations."

"Passwords have become an increasing burden on organizations as their vulnerabilities represent the leading attack vectors used against enterprises, while password management grows more expensive and complicated for IT departments," said Tari. "I am thrilled to join Secret Double Octopus and help drive the company's vision of fully passwordless enterprises by working with our valued customers and partners around the globe."

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is the passwordless authentication solution for the enterprise. The company's solution liberates end-users and security teams from the burden of passwords with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. The Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology provides a unified user experience and a consistent method for accessing workstations, remote services, cloud applications and on-prem systems, while providing stronger protection against cyber-attacks. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2016, Secret Double Octopus's 4th generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe. Learn more at https://doubleoctopus.com/

Media contact:

Julie Steigerwald

GK for Secret Double Octopus

[email protected]

SOURCE Secret Double Octopus