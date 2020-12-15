Secret Double Octopus Bolsters Remote Work Security with Citrix®

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus , the leader in passwordless authentication for the enterprise, today announced that it will deliver passwordless authentication capabilities to enterprise users of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops , enabling a more secure and user-friendly authentication experience.

As a Citrix Ready ™ partner, Secret Double Octopus completed a rigorous verification process for its authentication platform to ensure compatibility with Citrix Gateway and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party technology solutions recommended to enhance digital workspace solutions from Citrix.

With more businesses working off-premises, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased cybersecurity risks for employees and expedited the need for better security measures. Secret Double Octopus completely removes the use of passwords along with their inherent risks, thereby eliminating the leading cause of malicious corporate data breaches. The company's passwordless authentication solution releases IT and security teams from the hassle of managing password policies and providing end-user support, and offers Citrix users an easier and safer way to access their digital workspaces.

"As a member of the Citrix Ready program, we can offer a secure employee authentication solution to Citrix users," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO and Co-Founder at Secret Double Octopus. "We are thrilled to be able to help Citrix users by enhancing security and efficiency even during massive changes to the workforce."

Citrix and Secret Double Octopus will showcase the new partnership in their upcoming webinar on December 16.

Secret Double Octopus is the passwordless authentication solution for the enterprise. The company's solution liberates end-users and security teams from the burden of passwords with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. The Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology provides a unified user experience and a consistent method for accessing workstations, remote services, cloud applications and on-prem systems, while providing stronger protection against cyber-attacks. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor'' in 2016, Secret Double Octopus's 4th generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe. Register for a demo here .

