Secret Double Octopus Brings FIDO2 Passwordless Security to the Enterprise

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus , the pioneer of Passwordless Enterprise Authentication, announced today that it has received FIDO2 certification for its Octopus Authentication Server v4.0, including support for Active Directory on-premises.

FIDO2 is a set of standards that enables easy and secure logins to websites and applications via biometrics, mobile devices and/or FIDO Security Keys. FIDO2's simpler login experiences are backed by strong cryptographic security that is far superior to passwords, protecting users from phishing, all forms of password theft and replay attacks.

Octopus Authentication Server introduces strong passwordless security across all enterprise use cases, assuring users never need to reset or memorize passwords. The new certified solution enables FIDO-based passwordless access to:

Workstations and servers

Active Directory resources

Cloud services and Single Sign On

Remote access (VPN & VDI)

Legacy Applications

"The FIDO Alliance is proud of our associate member Secret Double Octopus for its dedication to the vision of industry standards for strong authentication. They join a powerful FIDO ecosystem vital to widespread adoption of interoperable, strong authentication that simplifies the user experience while raising security and privacy at the same time," said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance.

"Eliminating passwords has been the dream of security professionals for years," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus. "We are excited to harness FIDO standards to enable secure, seamless login experiences for our users."

Secret Double Octopus will be exhibiting this solution at Authenticate 2020 in Las Vegas, but if you can't wait until June, the demo is available here.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus delights end users and security teams by replacing passwords across the enterprise with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. The company solution breaks the long-standing security paradigm, proving that organizations can have better security with a better user experience while reducing costs. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2016, Secret Double Octopus' 3rd generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe. www.doubleoctopus.com .

