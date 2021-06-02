Secret Double Octopus Named "Best in Class" for Enterprise Passwordless Authentication in New Aite Group Matrix Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus , pioneer of Passwordless Enterprise Authentication, today announced its achievement of a "Best-in Class" ranking in a new comprehensive, proprietary vendor evaluation conducted by the industry analyst firm Aite Group.

Download a copy of the report here

The report is the first to analyze the market leaders in enterprise passwordless authentication. The study evaluated eight major passwordless providers according to the Aite Matrix assessment framework which focused on vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client service. In this year's Matrix, Secret Double Octopus is the vendor that best exemplified enterprise-level passwordless technology and "stood above all vendors in richness of features and flexibility of integration with large, complex, legacy environments."

In summarizing Secret Double Octopus' technology approach, the report states that the company "is unique in the passwordless field by not attempting to recreate authentication, rather simply to take user error out of the equation. It is intuitive and adaptable to all familiar daily scenarios of modern – and not-so-modern enterprises. Companies want to take passwords out of the day-to-day user experience and off the shoulders of administrators. Secret Double Octopus makes that happen."

In researching the capabilities of the technology Aite Group spoke to several large organizations that have deployed Secret Double Octopus to thousands or tens of thousands of users. The feedback emphasized customer satisfaction with the product's integration with Active Directory and enthusiasm for the product's ability "to fill several complementary needs: versatility in complex environments; the need for a full passwordless authentication solution; a universal MFA across all platforms and applications; and an API gateway and connector for Active Directory and legacy apps."

"Having reached the "best-in-class" position in Aite is the result of years of hard work and an understanding of the current and future authentication needs of real-world enterprise clients," said Raz Rafaeli, Co-founder and CEO of Secret Double Octopus. "Secret Double Octopus sees its mission to deliver enterprise-grade authentication security while keeping a seamless and universal user experience."

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is the passwordless authentication solution for the enterprise. We liberate end-users and security teams from the burden of passwords with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. The Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology provides a unified user experience and a consistent way to access workstations, remote services, cloud applications and on-prem systems, while providing stronger protection against cyber-attacks. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor", our 4th generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe.

