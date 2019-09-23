Secret Double Octopus Names Ryder Gaston as EVP Sales America

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus , the pioneer of Passwordless Enterprise Authentication, today announced the appointment of Ryder Gaston as Executive Vice President of Sales America.

Gaston's appointment coincides with a period of rapid growth and continued costumer acquisition at Secret Double Octopus, including some of the world's largest multi-nationals, such as United Technologies Corporation. Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Okta to provide Okta's users with passwordless protection beyond the cloud. Secret Double Octopus has also announced its European expansion with representatives in the UK, France and Italy.

Prior to joining Secret Double Octopus, Mr. Gaston served as Vice President Identity Sales, Americas at RSA, the world's leading identity management and authentication software company. Before joining RSA, he was the Director of Security Solution Sales at CA, part of the Company's Security and Identity practice. The practice saw significant growth during his tenure, as well as the acquisition of Netegrity.

"We are excited to have Ryder join the team. With his extensive knowledge of the sales landscape in the cybersecurity industry, including identity and access management, and his proven track record of driving significant growth for major players in the market, he will no doubt be an asset to Secret Double Octopus and we look forward to seeing Ryder thrive in his new role," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus.

"Secret Double Octopus is playing a very important part in the move to improve secure authentication and ultimately, remove passwords from the enterprise entirely, which we all know is long overdue. I'm looking forward to working with the team to bring the Company's solution to every potential enterprise customer in North America to make sure they have the opportunity to acquire the best authentication solution on the market," said Gaston.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus delights end users and security teams by replacing passwords across the enterprise with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. Our unique, innovative approach provides users with a simple experience and a consistent way to access applications while providing stronger protection against cyber-attacks. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2016, our 3rd generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe. Learn more at www.doubleoctopus.com

