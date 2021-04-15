Secret Double Octopus, the Leader in Passwordless Authentication, Names Steve Laubenstein as VP Global Sales

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus, the pioneer of Passwordless Enterprise Authentication, today named Steve Laubenstein as Vice President of Global Sales.

Laubenstein's appointment comes amid an increase in enterprise cyberattacks since the onset of Covid-19 and mass migration to remote work, with 90% of large companies reported to have experienced cyberattacks in 2020. As a result, demand has risen among enterprise organizations for passwordless authentication. In the current environment, Secret Double Octopus has continued to experience rapid growth and increasing market demand for its passwordless authentication solutions.

Bringing over 20 years of experience as a cybersecurity executive, Laubenstein joins Secret Double Octopus having most recently served as General Manager at Core Security, and prior to this, executive positions at multiple cybersecurity software and solutions organizations, where he was responsible for significant company growth during his tenure.

"We are thrilled to have Steve join the team," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Secret Double Octopus. "With his vast knowledge of enterprise needs and market demands, proven leadership capabilities, and shared vision of passwordless authentication, we are confident in Steve's abilities to help us reach our goals during this exciting time for Secret Double Octopus."

"I am very excited to join the Secret Double Octopus team and help companies go passwordless across their entire organization. As the attack surface within organizations continues to expand, and bad actors become increasingly sophisticated, going passwordless can greatly reduce cybersecurity risk in organizations," said Laubenstein on his appointment.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is the passwordless authentication solution for the enterprise. The company's solution liberates end-users and security teams from the burden of passwords with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. The Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology provides a unified user experience and a consistent method for accessing workstations, remote services, cloud applications and on-prem systems, while providing stronger protection against cyber-attacks. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor", Secret Double Octopus's 4th generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe. To learn more visit: www.doubleoctopus.com

