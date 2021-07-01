Secretariat Acquires Leading Economics Consulting Firm Economists Incorporated

ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretariat, the global expert services and litigation consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Washington, DC based Economists Incorporated (Economists Inc), a premier consulting firm in microeconomics, law and economics, public policy, and business strategy. With the acquisition, Secretariat expands its offerings with the creation of a new Economic Analysis, Analytics & Strategy practice, welcoming more than 50 professionals.

Both Secretariat and Economists Inc are recognized and respected in the litigation consulting market for the highly specialized and complementary services the firms provide. The acquisition further diversifies Secretariat's offerings and adds expertise in an important new practice line. The firm will invest in growing the practice's team of industry leading economists both in the US and internationally.

"The complexity and pace of change in today's disputes and litigation landscape is immense. For a firm like Secretariat this means growing our capabilities becomes even more important. We have been looking to expand into economic consulting and advisory services – and I'm thrilled to say welcoming EI into the Secretariat family couldn't be a better fit," says Secretariat Managing Director Don Harvey. "The depth of expertise and quality the Economists Inc team brings is second to none. And, perhaps most importantly, when we had a chance to look closely and see how our teams would work together, the similarities in culture and shared values became obvious."

Since its founding in 1981 in Washington, DC, Economists Inc has been engaged on numerous high-profile litigation matters and economic consulting assignments. Today, Economists Inc provides industry-leading expert testimony and consulting services in high-stakes engagements across numerous areas of expertise, including M&A, antitrust, labor and employment, spectrum auctions, energy regulation, and commercial litigation, among others. The firm is regularly engaged by AmLaw 200 law firms, Fortune 500 companies and global corporations from nearly all industries, government agencies, and trade associations in prominent, multi-billion-dollar matters. Many of the firm's economists earned their Ph.D's from the most notable universities in the world of economics, including MIT, Harvard, Princeton, Stanford, U.C. Berkeley, Yale, and the University of Chicago. The Economists Inc acquisition will expand Secretariat's key Washington, DC office and add new offices in San Francisco, CA and Tallahassee, FL.

"The opportunity to join a firm with Secretariat's impeccable reputation and caliber of talent does not present itself often," says Economists Inc President and CEO Jonathan Walker. "As we looked at ways to elevate our service capabilities, expanding our international reach and accelerating our recruitment efforts were foremost in our minds. The benefits of bringing Secretariat's and EI's services together became evident right from the start of our conversations. The combination will open new doors for EI professionals in areas like international arbitration and it will bolster Secretariat's presence in the domestic US litigation market."

Effective immediately, Mr. Walker and the Economists Inc Principals will serve as Secretariat Managing Directors in its Economists practice.

