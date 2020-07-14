Secretariat Earns Second Place Ranking in Prestigious GAR Expert Witness Firms' Power Index

ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international expert services firm Secretariat today announced that Global Arbitration Review (GAR) has recognized the company as the second ranked firm globally in its annual GAR 100 Expert Witness Firms' Power Index, rising an impressive seven spots from the previous year.

Secretariat's ranking was driven by a strong performance in multiple categories that influence the rankings. The firm led the field with the largest number of cross-examinations faced by members of the firm and the highest average value of dispute claims – a figure nearly 50% higher than any other firm in the index. Additionally, Secretariat ranked second in the categories of total number of hearings accumulated by members, total number of commercial arbitrations and number of construction hearings. Secretariat's impressive firmwide performance is bolstered by a highly acclaimed team. This includes eight professionals listed in the 2020 edition of Who's Who Legal: Arbitration with three designated as Thought Leaders, giving the firm the highest percentage of listings relative to its size.

"GAR's Expert Witness Power Index is highly respected for showcasing the top players across the international arbitration industry. Having the Secretariat name included in this class is an honor in its own right," says Secretariat Managing Director Don Harvey. "Earning the second-place ranking is worth celebrating, but more importantly, it demonstrates just how impressive the firm performs when stacked up against some of the largest consulting firms in the world. It validates the hard work and sterling reputation our people are dedicated to earning every day and shows how we make 'Experience Above All' come to life."

GAR's Power Index is based on aggregating the activity of expert services firms over a two-year period across multiple categories. The Index's model considers the average value of a firm's hearings, the number of hearings it took part in, and the number of experts featured in the 2020 editions of GAR's Who's Who Legal: Arbitration and Who's Who Legal Thought Leaders: Arbitration. The Power Index was released in conjunction with the 10th Annual GAR Awards Ceremony celebrated virtually on July 9.

About Secretariat

Secretariat is a leading global independent expert services and litigation consulting firm with more than 160 professionals. The firm serves a wide range of global clients, specializing in international arbitration and litigation; large scale construction disputes with a focus on delay and quantum analysis; forensic accounting; economic damages; and government contracting. Headquartered in Atlanta, Secretariat operates from 19 offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit secretariat-intl.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Secretariat

Related Links

https://secretariat-intl.com

