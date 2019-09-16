Secretariat International Awarded "Best Firm to Work For" Designation by Consulting Magazine

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretariat International today announced it has been named to Consulting magazine's prestigious "2019 Best Firms to Work For" list, a first for the leading expert services and litigation consulting firm. The award is based on an analysis of over 11,000 surveys completed by consulting professionals at more than 325 firms from around the world.

"Being named a best firm to work for is an honor for many reasons, but it is particularly gratifying because it's based directly on what our people have to say," says Secretariat CEO and Managing Director Don Harvey. "It is reassuring to receive this kind of praise at a time when we have grown substantially and it reinforces the cultural brand that has helped us build a team of the best, brightest and most respected names in the industry."

Secretariat received high marks in the areas of client engagement and culture. According to Harvey, "These two factors naturally go hand in hand. We work hard to nurture a cohesive, employee-friendly culture, something we have focused on since the day we founded the firm. New members joining our team tell us this makes us unique among competitors big and small, and it allows them to focus on what they enjoy the most – doing great work for clients."

Secretariat has experienced significant growth over the past 12 months alone, attracting a number of leading names in the industry to join from larger competitors. Demonstrating the performance and quality the firm is known for, approximately 20 percent of Secretariat's professional staff are recognized as experts in Who's Who Legal, a percentage unparalleled at any other firm.

About Secretariat International

Headquartered in Atlanta, Secretariat International is a leading independent expert services and litigation consulting firm with more than 125 professionals. The firm serves a wide range of global clients, specializing in international arbitration and litigation; large scale construction disputes with a focus on delay and quantum analysis; forensic accounting; economic damages; and government contracting. Secretariat operates from 17 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.secretariat-intl.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@secretariat-intl.com.

