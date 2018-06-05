Secretariat International Expands UK Business

George has a Bachelor of Science degree in Quantity Surveying from Reading University and is professionally trained as a Chartered Quantity Surveyor. Mr Taft brings 28 years of experience and is a world renown quantum expert witness in the construction industry. Mr Taft has been involved with some of the highest profile projects in the world such as the Panama Canal.

According to Don Harvey (Managing Director), "George brings a wealth of testimony experience to the firm and reinforces our commitment to integrity and quality."

