Secretariat Signs Sponsorship Agreement with PGA TOUR Professional Golfer Denny McCarthy

"We are honored and excited to have someone of Denny's caliber as an ambassador of the Secretariat brand," says Secretariat Managing Director Don Harvey. "I've had the opportunity to meet Denny several times and I couldn't be prouder to have him as a member of the Secretariat team because of what he stands for: hard work, integrity, and a relentless passion for excellence."

In his third season on TOUR, McCarthy has had an energetic start to the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR season. He currently ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings with three top-10 finishes. McCarthy turned pro in 2015 after graduating from the University of Virginia and joined the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour). He finished the 2017-18 season in dramatic fashion by winning the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship with a final round 6-under 65 for a four-stroke victory. With his victory, McCarthy finished No. 1 on the 2018 Web.com Tour Finals money list, earning exempt status on the PGA TOUR for the 2018-2019 season, as well as a spot in the 2019 PLAYERS Championship field.

"I am looking forward to this new partnership with Secretariat, both on and off the golf course," said McCarthy. "Secretariat has a first-class reputation, and I am proud to have the opportunity to partner with them at this exciting time in my career."

About Secretariat

Secretariat is a leading global independent expert services and litigation consulting firm with more than 140 professionals. The firm serves a wide range of global clients, specializing in international arbitration and litigation; large scale construction disputes with a focus on delay and quantum analysis; forensic accounting; economic damages; and government contracting. Headquartered in Atlanta, Secretariat operates from 18 offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.secretariat-intl.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@secretariat-intl.com.

