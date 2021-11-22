Secretary Blinken Witnesses MOU Signing Between U.S.-Based ABD Group and Government of Senegal to Finance and Construct Two Bridges Critical For Trade

"I believe that the ripple effects will be felt throughout Senegal. Better infrastructure can create jobs, can connect more people to cities, can improve public safety, and can increase resilience against climate change," said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in remarks at the MOU signing .

"President Biden's Build Back Better world initiative is delivering on its promise of driving investment in Africa, building new markets for American companies, and creating jobs at home and abroad. We're grateful for Secretary Blinken's attendance at today's MOU signing, alongside Minister Hott, on his first trip to Africa," said ABD Group CEO John Nevergole. "This project will ensure the vitality of a key trade corridor between Senegal and its neighboring countries while supporting hundreds of jobs in both Senegal and the U.S.''

As part of the agreement, ABD Group has committed to train and employ Senegalese youth, who will comprise at least 30 percent of the estimated 600 local employees. A number of key bridge components will be sourced from U.S. companies, supporting several hundred U.S. manufacturing jobs.

The Ziguinchor and Tobor bridges are critical for key trade corridors between Senegal and Gambia, Guinea Conakry, and Guinea Bissau to remain vibrant.

ABD Group infrastructure projects have resulted in more than $2.5 billion invested across the continent, including in neighboring Cote d'Ivoire, which accounts for nearly one third of that investment. Developments in Cote d'Ivoire include the financing and construction of 114 hospitals, which will transform access to health care across the country. This will be ABD Group's first major project in Senegal, but the company plans to rapidly expand in the country in other sectors, including healthcare.

"ABD Group's approach is to establish a long-term presence in every country where we work," said ABD Group Chairman Mohamed Keita. "We made the strategic decision to enter Senegal given the country's strong economic growth. While this is our first major project in Senegal, we are planning to announce additional projects in 2022."

To learn more about ABD Group, visit africa-bd.com .

SOURCE ABD Group

Related Links

http://www.africa-bd.com

