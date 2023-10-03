Secretary Mike Pompeo, Former Congressman Trey Gowdy, and Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe Join Oberheiden P.C. as Of Counsel

Oberheiden P.C.— a federal litigation, compliance, and corporate security defense firm —announces the addition of several high-ranking public officials to join the firm as Of Counsel.

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden P.C., a business defense and federal litigation firm, has announced the addition of three high-ranking former government officials and representatives.

  • Secretary Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State, Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and Former Congressman (KS)
  • Director John Ratcliffe, 6th Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Former Congressman, and Former U.S. Attorney (EDTX)
  • Congressman Trey Gowdy, Former Congressional Chairman, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney, and Elected State Prosecutor (S.C.)
"Welcoming these outstanding public servants and well-known officials reflects the firm's commitment to serve our clients with the highest caliber legal advisors," says founder Nick Oberheiden. "I believe it is fair to say that the advent of these proven leaders—and their impeccable expertise— will further boost our already rapidly expanding national security, corporate security, cybersecurity, and congressional investigation practice," adds Lynette Byrd, a long-time partner with Oberheiden P.C. and former Assistant U.S. Attorney in Dallas.

Oberheiden P.C. is a frontline federal litigation, compliance, and corporate risk assessment law firm comprised of Department of Justice veterans, former FBI and Secret Service agents— supplemented by a nationwide network of seasoned litigation attorneys including long-time senior DOJ trial attorneys. The firm has served as lead counsel to elected officials, CEOs, company executives, dignitaries, publicly traded companies, professionals, and business owners in DOJ, FBI, SEC, FINRA, FTC, FEC, OIG, CID, whistleblower, and high-stake litigation matters across the United States. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit www.federal-lawyer.com.

