Secretary of State: Election Returns Website Offers First Look at Pennsylvania's Vote Count

The portal allows users to customize searches, receive timely updates and view results on mobile devices. The site also provides direct links to each county's election results website. Visitors to the site can take advantage of a location-based service through the "My County" link which instantly brings up results for the county in which the user is located.

The election returns website can be accessed at electionreturns.pa.gov. The department will have results on the site as it receives reports from Pennsylvania counties after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

On Tuesday, registered Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will select their parties' nominees for:

U.S. senator

Governor

Lieutenant governor

Representatives in Congress

State senators (even-numbered districts)

Representatives in the General Assembly

State party committee members

County party committee members

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

MEDIA CONTACT: Wanda Murren, 717-783-1621

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secretary-of-state-election-returns-website-offers-first-look-at-pennsylvanias-vote-count-300647767.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of State

Related Links

http://www.state.pa.us

