Secretary of State: Election Returns Website Offers First Look at Pennsylvania's Vote Count

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- With Tuesday's primary election just ahead, Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres today reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State's election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute statewide results.
"Our election returns site gives the public, candidates, and the press the earliest and most complete picture of how the electorate voted," Torres said. "Our collaboration with the 67 county election offices allows us to consolidate their results as soon as they are available."
The portal allows users to customize searches, receive timely updates and view results on mobile devices. The site also provides direct links to each county's election results website. Visitors to the site can take advantage of a location-based service through the "My County" link which instantly brings up results for the county in which the user is located.
The election returns website can be accessed at electionreturns.pa.gov. The department will have results on the site as it receives reports from Pennsylvania counties after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
On Tuesday, registered Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will select their parties' nominees for:
- U.S. senator
- Governor
- Lieutenant governor
- Representatives in Congress
- State senators (even-numbered districts)
- Representatives in the General Assembly
- State party committee members
- County party committee members
For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
MEDIA CONTACT: Wanda Murren, 717-783-1621
