Secretary of State Reminds Pennsylvanians to Visit votesPA.com for Comprehensive Voting Information

At votesPA.com, citizens can:

On May 15, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. as registered Democratic and Republican voters elect their parties' nominees for:

U.S. senator

Governor

Lieutenant governor

Representatives in Congress

State senators (even-numbered districts)

Representatives in the General Assembly

State party committee members

County party committee members

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans can vote for the party nominees. However, every registered voter may vote on any referendum or question on the ballot. This year's primary will include no statewide referenda, but check with county election offices regarding local ballot questions.

In addition, Torres reminded registered voters that they have the right to cast a provisional ballot at the polling place if they believe they are registered at the precinct but are not listed in the poll book or supplemental poll book. Provisional ballots will be reviewed by county officials within seven days after the election to determine whether the voter was eligible.

Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time will need to show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to vote at a polling place the second or subsequent election.

A voter is also entitled to have assistance at the voting booth if he or she is unable to enter the booth or use the balloting system. The voter can choose who will provide the assistance, except for the voter's employer, an agent of the employer, an officer or agent of the voter's union or the Judge of Elections.

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

