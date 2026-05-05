Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to Address the Reagan National Economic Forum

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute today announced that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will participate in the Reagan National Economic Forum (RNEF) on May 28–29, 2026, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The theme of RNEF 2026 is "Building the American Future: Growth, Innovation, and Opportunity at 250."

Secretary Bessent will participate in a fireside chat during the Forum, joining senior policymakers, business leaders, and economic thinkers to discuss the most pressing economic issues facing the United States.

RNEF brings together senior policymakers, C-suite executives, innovators, and thought leaders from across the United States. Its mission is to advance economic, fiscal, and monetary policies that will sustain and strengthen American opportunity, innovation, and prosperity in the context of fierce global competition, threats to America's national security, and significant domestic challenges and opportunities.

"Secretary Bessent brings deep experience in global financial markets and economic policy at a pivotal moment for the U.S. economy," said Roger Zakheim, Washington Director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "We are honored to welcome him to RNEF and look forward to his perspective on shaping America's economic future."

"President Reagan believed in the tremendous power of free enterprise, sound economic policy, and American innovation," said David Trulio, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "RNEF draws on that vision as we address the most significant economic issues facing the country today. We are honored to host Secretary Bessent as he helps drive the national conversation on the U.S. economy."

The Forum builds on President Reagan's economic legacy of growth and prosperity by convening leaders committed to strengthening American competitiveness and opportunity for all.

Additional program details and speakers for the 2026 RNEF will be announced in the coming weeks.



What:

Reagan National Economic Forum



Who:

Executive Branch leaders, C-suite executives, founders, Members of

Congress, former top officials, scholars, and members of the press



When:

Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29, 2026



Where:

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library







40 Presidential Drive Simi Valley, CA 93065



Attendance at RNEF is by invitation only. Media, including podcasters, bloggers, and writers who wish to attend, must request credentials HERE, and a member of the media relations team will follow up to confirm credentials.

For more information, visit RNEF.com or follow @ReaganInstitute.

About the Reagan Foundation and Institute

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles – individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride.

A globally recognized nonpartisan organization based in Simi Valley, CA, with a leading policy institute in Washington, DC, RRPFI delivers impactful public affairs programming, policy convenings and projects of national and international significance, scholarly initiatives, and distinctive educational programs shaping the perspectives of middle, high school, and college students.

In addition, RRPFI sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, the largest and most visited presidential library. A leading cultural institution, RRPFI houses a remarkable 125,000 square foot museum with unique historical pieces that tells the story of Ronald Reagan's life, presidency, and enduring impact, and hosts world-class special exhibitions.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute