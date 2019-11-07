Secrets of Iwo Jima Revealed in New Book: 'IWO JIMA MONUMENTS - The Untold Story'

FAIRHAVEN, Mass., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Published just in time for the 75th Anniversary of IWO JIMA, this book by Rodney Hilton Brown - with FOREWORD by General Michael W. Hagee, USMC, 33rd Commandant of the United States Marine Corps - is the first comprehensive study of all of our nation's Iwo Jima Monuments, beginning with the little-known original 1945 Monument, the 1954 Marine Corps War Memorial, those erected at Marine Corps bases and many lesser-known others from coast-to-coast! At 300+ pages and with hundreds of photos and illustrations, this definitive work fills a void in military and Marine Corps history – including a dark, post-War secret of why Iwo Jima was The Battle That Had to Happen!

IWO JIMA MONUMENTS - Front Cover 1945 Original IWO JIMA MONUMENT

Iwo Jima's bloody legacy includes more casualties than D-Day/Normandy. One third of all Marines who died in World War II were killed on Iwo Jima. One third of all Marines who fought on Iwo Jima were killed or wounded on Iwo Jima. The battle marked an epic finale of mankind's hand-to-hand combat before two primitive atomic bombs changed the world forever.

Two of the Untold Stories are the original 1945 Monument on the cover was not only built by Felix de Weldon, but also by 6 Marines who had just fought on Iwo Jima. In addition, this statue survived the war, was found, restored and now sits crated up in a warehouse.

ATTENTION! WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "I landed and fought on lwo Jima. I saw with my own eyes our flag go up on Mount Suribachi……Rodney's book is a must-read Bible for all Marines and people who cherish this sacred symbol of our Corps and Country. Semper Fi!" [Cpl. Les Gadbury, C Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Regiment, 3rd Marine Division - lwo Jima, Guam, Bougainville, Guadalcanal.]

"Iwo Jima Monuments: The Untold Story" by Rodney Hilton Brown provides "the rest of the story" on the monuments erected in honor of one of the Corps' iconic battles. Brown's contribution to this little known aspect of Marine Corps history will be appreciated by Marines, friends of the Corps, and anyone who respects the valor and sacrifice of all service members. Brown's efforts are truly in keeping with the Marines' motto of "Semper Fidelis." [Col. Mary H. Reinwald, USMC (Ret) – Marine Corps Association & Editor of Leatherneck Magazine]

22 October 2019 - Dear Mr. Brown, Thank you for the copy of the 75th Anniversary Edition of Iwo Jima Monuments: The Untold Story. You have captured a very thorough perspective of the iconic flag raisings on Mount Suribachi – from the combat actions and the Rosenthal photograph, to the process of creating the Iwo Jima Statue and the quest to ensure accuracy in identifying the flag raisers. . . Many thanks for your thoughtfulness in sending the book and for your contributions to preserving Marine Corps history. All the best. Semper Fidelis. David H. Berger, General, USMC - Commandant of the Marine Corps

About the Author: RODNEY HILTON BROWN, Esq., J.D. is a Veteran and a published author in the field of military history and has assembled important collections in the fields of Caribbean history, African-American history, Marine Corps & military memorabilia. He personally acquired and funded the restoration of the original 10-ton 1945 Iwo Jima Monument which was on display at the Intrepid Sea Air Space Museum.

CONTACT: For a review copy, photos or arrange an interview with the author, contact: Rodney Hilton Brown / 228674@email4pr.com / T: (508) 999-0540 Available : Amazon.com; Barnes and Noble, Ingram, etc.

SOURCE Rodney Hilton Brown