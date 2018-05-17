Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs with pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies can be highly rewarding, but also are very competitive.

"The medical device and pharmaceutical industries are very closed," according to Debra Boggs, a professional resume writer for Great Resumes Fast.

These industries are expected to shrink slightly over the next decade, meaning an increase in competition for these jobs, according to Bill Lawhorn, a staff economist for the United States Department of Labor.

Great Resumes Fast today published "The Ultimate Guide to Writing a Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Resume," which contains more than 60 up-to-date tips.

"Whether you are breaking into pharmaceutical sales, desire a position as a research and development engineer, or want to move up to management in medical devices, you need a resume that helps you stand out," said Jessica Holbrook Hernandez, president of the award-winning Great Resumes Fast, based in Jacksonville.

"Here are some tricks of the trade from experienced resume writers and experts who specialize in these industries," she said. "With these tips, you can freshen up your resume like a pro and beat out your competition!"

Great Resumes Fast's guide also includes tips for creating the perfect resume by providing:

Tips for the Sales Resume

Tips for the Management Resume

Tips for the Research and Development Resume

Tips for Every Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Resume

Here are five of the best tips to impress hiring officers:

1. Lead with Numbers

You should include solid numbers that demonstrate your performance.

"On a sales resume you want to lead with numbers and quantifiable results to show what you have done," said Melissa Orpen-Tuz, a certified professional resume writer for Great Resumes Fast.

Include sales numbers, details of how you have grown the client pool for your current employer, or explain the more extreme lengths you have taken to make a sale such as taking medical training to better know your target industry.

2. Boast About Your Relationships

Tell stories about how you have gone above and beyond to make a sale and develop long-term relationships with customers.

"It's also really important to be able to build relationships with highly educated medical clients," she says of these industries. "Be personable in your resume and show you want to build partnerships with doctors and others in the medical field," said Orpen-Tuz.

3. Tell Your Individual Career Story

You should flaunt what you have done to add value in your previous roles.

"Show how you took the opportunity to contribute to a company on a national level, to build consistent sales strategies, and be able to shine as an individual contributor but also as a member of a team," said Orpen-Tuz. "Look for ways you contributed to team projects, training, and experiences you have had to work across regions."

4. Tout Your Applicable Skills

You need to demonstrate analytical skills because you will have to share data and statistics with potential clients and existing customers.

Science skills are also valuable because you will need to discuss the science behind the drugs or devices you are selling. Any experience you have had in a lab, working on science projects, or work involving any type of technical element can give you a leg up.

5. It's About the Bottom Line

Most employers want to know how hiring you would positively impact their bottom line. You can incorporate numbers from your current position to demonstrate your value. The general assumption is that if you have been successful in the past, you can be successful in the future.

Answer these questions to quantify your achievements:

How much revenue did I generate this year?

How did this year's sales compare to last year's or last quarter's?

Did I cut costs? By how much?

Did I increase productivity? By how much?

Did I impact client satisfaction?

Did I increase efficiency?

Did I save time? How much?

"It's all about how you add value," said Holbrook Hernandez.

