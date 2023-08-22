Secrets to Wellness and Joy: 'Me Time Monday' Book Blends Neuroscience and Nature to Overcome Loneliness, Stress, Alzheimer's Risk and Caregiver Burnout

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Surgeon General's recent report found one in two American adults are lonely while other studies show diabesity (diabetes+obesity) is on the rise and mental health is on the decline. But help is here in a new book, "Me Time Monday – The Weekly Wellness Plan to Find Balance and Joy for a Busy Life," offering proven wellness practices that fuse brain health with nature.

Me Time Monday book written by gerontologist Sherri Snelling helps readers find wellness and joy using neuroscience and nature Sherri Snelling is a corporate gerontologist, authorpreneur and CEO of the Caregiving Club

Authorprenuer and corporate gerontologist, Sherri Snelling, provides scientific research, compelling stories and expert solutions in her second book designed to help the nation's 53 million family caregivers (which Snelling calls "Gen C") but are effective practices for all adults who feel life is out of balance. The book is based on a decade of Snelling's Me Time Monday wellness employer workshops to help the 1 in 3 family caregiving employees address burnout using multisensory and positivity psychology practices.

"Despite the overwhelming amount of information on wellness, each year studies show we are less happy and less healthy," says Snelling, also author of "A Cast of Caregivers" and CEO of Caregiving Club. "I want to help readers 'Marie Kondo' their wellness routines to manage stress, anxiety, depression, choice overload and tech tyranny by streamlining and simplifying self-care strategies so they are not self-defeating exercises."

Readers will learn the behavioral science of Monday to create sustainable weekly routines and habits while exploring life's seven elements (Physical, Emotional, Social, Intellectual, Environmental, Financial and Spiritual) to achieve equilibrium for better wellness and more joy. The book shows how to: address FOMO and to find Flow and JOMO (joy of missing out); explore biophilic nature design for home and office; crack the anxiety code; revolt against the Pajama Class to go from languishing to flourishing; gather a social convoy; understand how sleep requires less blue light and more pink noise and how a nutritious diet is based on rainbows and sunshine. "Me Time Monday" helps readers navigate through the marketing hype to tap into the neuro-happiness of nature for a personalized self-care plan.

Kirkus Reviews says, "A gerontologist offers a robust examination of self-care for caregivers." Book reviewers can request a review copy and learn more about the book, author and read advance reviews here .

