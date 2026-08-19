SEC's Proposed E-Delivery Rule Signals a New Era in Customer Communications

DataOceans President, Lee Nagel, discusses what the proposed E-Delivery rule signals for digital delivery and connected customer communications.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOceans, a leading provider of customer communications solutions for regulated industries, today said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) proposed regulation on E-Delivery reflects a broader shift in how organizations manage regulated customer communications across print, digital, and self-service channels while maintaining compliance, customer choice, and operational efficiency.

If adopted, the proposal would modernize electronic delivery requirements for certain investor communications by making electronic delivery the default while preserving investors' ability to request paper copies. Under the proposal, organizations would also be required to provide paper copies of electronically delivered documents from the previous two years, free of charge, within three business days of an investor's request.

The SEC proposal highlights the need to manage the entire communication lifecycle through a single, governed platform. Post this

The proposal applies to organizations with disclosure obligations under the federal securities laws, including issuers, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, investment companies, and other SEC-regulated market participants. While its scope is specific, the underlying challenge is familiar across regulated industries: how to expand digital delivery while maintaining customer preferences, document access, retention, and governance.

Consumer lenders face similar considerations as they digitize other time-sensitive communications. For example, organizations are exploring secure digital delivery of Adverse Action (AA) notices, in which speed, proof of delivery, customer access, and regulatory compliance are critical.

"Many organizations think digital transformation means replacing paper with electronic delivery," said Lee Nagel, President of DataOceans. "In reality, customers expect a consistent experience regardless of how they choose to interact. Whether someone views a document online, receives it by email, accesses it through a portal, or requests a printed copy months later, organizations need confidence that every version is accurate, accessible, and governed."

The SEC proposal highlights the growing need to manage the entire communication lifecycle through a single, governed platform - whether delivering investor disclosures, billing statements, regulatory notices, such as Adverse Action letters, or other critical customer communications. Creating content once and delivering it consistently across print, digital, email, SMS, and self-service channels helps organizations maintain communication histories, retrieve documents on demand, and apply consistent governance, approval workflows, and version control.

Rather than viewing electronic delivery as a replacement for print, organizations should consider how every interaction fits into a connected communication strategy that supports digital engagement while continuing to meet paper fulfillment requirements when needed.

"Customer expectations continue to evolve, but so do regulatory requirements," Nagel added. "Organizations need the flexibility to support every delivery preference while maintaining control over every communication. That's what connected customer communications are really about."

As organizations continue to modernize customer engagement, the SEC proposal serves as another reminder that digital transformation is not about replacing one channel with another. It is about building communication strategies that can adapt to changing regulations, evolving customer expectations, and new delivery channels without increasing operational complexity.

About DataOceans

DataOceans is a leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), helping organizations in regulated industries connect data, communications, and digital self-service across the customer servicing journey. Through its data-driven platform, DataOceans integrates information from disparate systems to orchestrate personalized communications and workflows across print, digital, and self-service channels - helping customers access information, manage preferences, make payments, and complete servicing tasks while supporting regulatory compliance, digital adoption, and operational efficiency. For more information, visit: www.dataoceans.com

Claire Watson

Content Manager

DataOceans

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DataOceans