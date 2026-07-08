Customer Expectations, Regulatory Change, and AI Are Reshaping Customer Communications

DataOceans President, Lee Nagel, discusses the convergence of digital self-service, regulatory change, and emerging technologies.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer communications are becoming a strategic business priority as organizations work to meet rising customer expectations, respond to expanding regulatory requirements, and evaluate the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in how they engage with consumers, according to Lee Nagel, President of DataOceans.

Consumers increasingly expect digital self-service experiences, while regulators continue to introduce new requirements related to transparency, disclosures, documentation, and consumer rights. At the same time, organizations are exploring how AI can improve efficiency and customer engagement.

AI, regulation, and rising customer expectations are redefining the future of customer communications. Post this

According to Nagel, these trends are converging within customer communications.

"For many years, organizations viewed customer experience initiatives and compliance obligations as separate priorities," said Nagel. "Today, they are becoming increasingly interconnected. The same communication processes that support customer engagement are often responsible for delivering required disclosures, notices, consent requests, and other regulatory communications."

Recent legislative and regulatory developments across several states illustrate the shift. New and updated privacy and AI-related requirements in states such as California, Colorado, and Connecticut are increasing expectations around privacy notices, consumer transparency, automated decision-making technologies, and AI-related disclosures.

As communication volumes increase across print, digital, and self-service channels, many organizations continue to rely on disconnected systems and manual processes to manage communications, approvals, and records.

"The challenge is no longer just producing and delivering communications," said Nagel. "Organizations must ensure communications are accurate, consistent, transparent, and adaptable as customer expectations, regulations, and technologies continue to evolve."

Nagel believes customer communications are increasingly becoming a strategic business capability rather than an operational function.

"Organizations that can successfully balance customer expectations, regulatory obligations, and emerging technologies will be better positioned to adapt as requirements continue to evolve," said Nagel. "The ability to communicate clearly, consistently, and confidently may become one of the most important competitive advantages in the years ahead."

About DataOceans

DataOceans delivers customer communications and digital engagement solutions for regulated organizations. Its solutions support communications governance, multichannel delivery operations, and configurable, digital self-service experiences that help organizations modernize essential customer journeys - particularly across billing and payment interactions. For more information visit: www.dataoceans.com

Media Contact:

Claire Watson

Content Manager

DataOceans

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DataOceans