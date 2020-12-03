Sectigo Acquires Partners SSL247 and Xolphin, Expanding Its Footprint in Europe and LATAM

"Acquiring SSL247 and Xolphin is an early milestone in Sectigo's next chapter of growth, expanding our reach across Europe and Latin America," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "Sectigo has partnered with SSL247 and Xolphin for many years. Both organizations are known for rapid and reliable SSL certificate delivery and world-class expertise and support. We proudly welcome them to Sectigo."

A long-time Sectigo channel partner, SSL247 has nearly two decades of experience selling and supporting SSL certificates, vulnerability assessments, digital IDs (email, code signing, IoT certificates), penetration tests and audits, data protection, and other security solutions to customers across 18 countries in Europe and Latin America.

"As digital security experts, SSL247 is driven to help secure the value of businesses online and offline, through a range of specifically tailored services. Joining the global Sectigo organization will enable our team to offer a broader set of resources and solutions to our more than 10,000 satisfied clients, spanning micro businesses to large enterprises," said Benjamin Tack, Commercial Director at SSL247.

Founded in 2002, Xolphin has issued more than a million certificates to more than 50,000 customers in Europe. Recognized with a five-star rating for its customer support and rapid Extended Validation (EV) certificate validation, the company has an active network of global resellers who rely on Xolphin's expertise to quickly provide SSL certificates and digital signatures products for email, code signing, and PDF signing.

"We have enjoyed a successful partnership with Sectigo for nearly 20 years, allowing us to grow rapidly and establish a highly qualified validation department as a Registration Authority for Sectigo certificates. By combining our expertise and resources with Sectigo's industry leadership, we are well-positioned to strengthen and expand our digital identity and web security offerings," explained Maarten Bremer, CTO, and Owner, Xolphin.

With the additions of SSL247 and Xolphin, which will maintain their brands as Sectigo subsidiaries, Sectigo has made four acquisitions over the past three years. In 2019, Sectigo acquired Icon Labs, a security solutions provider for embedded OEMs and IoT device manufacturers, and in 2018 the company acquired Codeguard, Inc., a global leader in website maintenance, backup, and disaster recovery.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

SOURCE Sectigo

Related Links

www.sectigo.com

