Sectigo Acquires SiteLock, Solidifying Its Market-Leading Position in Web Security

ROSELAND, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a global provider of automated digital certificate management and web security solutions, today announced the acquisition of SiteLock, a leading provider of website security protection and monitoring; the transaction also included Patchman, a Netherlands-based provider of automated Content Management System (CMS) vulnerability scanning and patching solutions. By acquiring SiteLock, Sectigo expands its product capabilities, partner network, and reach to more than 16 million websites currently protected by Sitelock. The combined organization establishes a commanding market leadership position in web security.

Global demand for advanced web security is at an all-time high, particularly in an era of remote work and increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks. Sales of the Sectigo Web Security Platform grew nearly 40% in the 2H of 2020, demonstrating that businesses are making increased investments to improve their website security and ensure business continuity. The recent Sectigo State of Website Security and Threat Report, found that 20% of SMBs surveyed have experienced a breach in the past year alone. Thirty-seven percent of those breached concede that they had some form of website security in place at the time—underscoring the need for more comprehensive solutions.

"SiteLock is a widely recognized and trusted brand for website security among customers and partners globally," explained Michael Fowler, President of Partners and Channel, Sectigo. "Businesses are facing more frequent and sophisticated web-based attacks, often overwhelming website owners and crippling their business. By combining Sitelock and Sectigo products' strengths, we are providing an unmatched, automated website security solution backed by two of the largest brands and experts in the market."

"As a recognized leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions for both enterprises and small businesses, we are energized by the opportunity to join Sectigo's rapidly expanding global organization," said Tom Serani, Chief Channel Officer, SiteLock. "Now, as part of the trusted Sectigo organization, we will continue to develop and deliver best-in-class security solutions that safeguard businesses worldwide."

SiteLock is Sectigo's fifth acquisition completed during the past three years. Sectigo strengthened its enterprise security platform in 2019 with the addition of Icon Labs' IoT security technology, and acquired CodeGuard, a website backup and recovery company for SMBs in mid-2018. In fall 2020, the company acquired SSL247, the biggest SSL certificate and web security provider in the UK and France, and Xolphin, the largest provider of SSL certificates and digital signatures in the Netherlands, to extend its sales reach and support for the company's leading SSL certificate solutions.

With this acquisition, Sectigo's global organization will grow to more than 450 employees worldwide. The SiteLock brand will remain intact and will now be known as SiteLock, "A Sectigo Company," a separate business unit within Sectigo Ltd.

More information about Sectigo's acquisition of SiteLock can be found here.

About SiteLock

SiteLock is a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for organizations. Its cloud-based, enterprise-grade technologies and deep expertise give organizations of any size access to the same security capabilities the biggest companies use to protect their data, ensure secure communications and defend their websites. SiteLock offers effective, affordable and accessible solutions to automatically detect and fix threats, prevent future cyberattacks, enable unrestricted and safe communications, and meet compliance standards. Founded in 2008, the company protects more than 16 million organizations worldwide.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

