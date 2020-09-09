Sectigo and Trustify Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Web Security Solutions Across Europe

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo, a leading provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Trustify, have partnered to deliver advanced web security solutions to companies of all sizes across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The new partnership combines Sectigo's all-in-one Web Security Platform with Trustify's digital signing, email security, and professional management; now available as Trust365.

"Sectigo is the first Certificate Authority (CA) to offer a comprehensive website security solution, combined with industry-leading TLS/SSL certificates," said Michael Fowler, President of Channel Partners, Sectigo. "Trust365 enables additional services that are fully managed for customers by security experts so that they can focus on their core business and feel confident they are protected from cyberattacks."

Trust365 brings together best-in-breed web security technology from Sectigo and Trustify, either fully automated or fully managed for customers. Available as an all-in-one solution bundle or as a la carte products, Trust365 includes:

Sectigo SSL certificates

Sectigo's eight-layered Web Security Platform

Web Detect: Daily malware and vulnerability scanning



Web Patch: Automated vulnerability and CMS patching



Web Clean: One-click malware removal



Web Backup & Restore: Daily website backups and one-click restore



Web Accelerate: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN)



Web Firewall: Continuous DDoS protection with WAF



Web Comply: Simplified PCI Compliance



Web DNS: Sectigo's Global Anycast DNS

TrustiMail—Fully-encrypted secure email, user-friendly across all key email platforms

TrustiSign—The world's most advanced electronic signing solution

"Trustify is continuously innovating to secure organizations from cybercrime and downtime," said Alistair Murray, CEO & Founder, Trustify. "We selected Sectigo because they share this vision with us, offer a complete portfolio that other CAs do not offer, and they made it incredibly easy to deploy with simple integration into a single API."

To learn more about partnership opportunities with Sectigo, visit Sectigo.com/Web.

About Trustify

Trustify is a Managed Security Service Provider based in Central Scotland. The company was formed by a management team with more than 20 years of experience in developing and delivering cybersecurity services. Trustify has adopted a co-creation model to develop a suite of world-class Cyber Risk Management services underpinned by our core Intellectual Property in Crypto Engineering. Partners include Cisco, Experian, Gemalto, and Mocana. Trustify's mission is to enable customers' digital everything to be trusted every day, in every way. The company strives to consistently deliver solutions that are comprehensive at an affordable cost, leaving no weaknesses, no gaps, and ensuring that customer organisations everywhere are the strongest, most resilient, most prepared.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of experience in online trust, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions for securing webservers, user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

