Sectigo Announces Four Leaders Named to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

ROSELAND, NJ, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a global provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, today announced that four of its leaders have been named to CRN's Women of the Channel list for 2021. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers. Jennifer Binet, Michele Campbell, Bonnie Simmons and Kysha Weeks were each named to the list for their accomplishments within and commitment to the channel.

"Today and every day, we're proud of the work each of these women bring to not only positively impact Sectigo's Channel, but the entire industry as a whole," said Michael Fowler, President of Partners and Channels, Sectigo. "Jennifer, Bonnie, Michele and Kysha are each an asset to the team at Sectigo, as well as the channel industry as a whole. We look forward to their continued success in the years to come."

Jennifer Binet, SVP of Enterprise Sales, is responsible for global enterprise sales strategy and success, is dedicated to fostering greatness in her team and encourages other women to move into executive-level roles. With Jennifer at the helm, Sectigo has experienced over 35% YoY enterprise sales growth, far outpacing competitors in the space. To achieve this growth, Jennifer rebuilt the sales team, assembling an impressive bench of enterprise sales and account managers to accommodate and optimize a global footprint. This is the second year in a row that Jennifer has received this honor.

Michele Campbell, Vice President of Global Channel Programs & Enablement, joined the Sectigo team in 2020 and played a critical role in the launch of the Secure Partner Program, the Connect Partner Portal and Sectigo University. In addition to the formation and launch of global channel programs, Michele is also responsible for the content creation and delivery of training and education for employees and partners worldwide. Her scope has also expanded to develop additional routes to market in order to drive partner recruitment and increase channel revenues.

Bonnie Simmons, Vice President of Enterprise Channel Sales, leads and oversees sales strategy execution, as well as focuses on developing strategic partnerships and alliances designed to accelerate sales and margin growth. Simmons played a critical role in the successful launch of the company's direct marketing campaigns to resellers to increase brand recognition.

Kysha Weeks, Senior Manager of Global Partner Programs, played an integral role in the development and launch of Sectigo Secure Partner Program in January 2021. This brand-new program revolutionized Sectigo's relationships with their partners by offering bespoke benefits, a new Connect Partner Portal and industry-leading training in Sectigo University.

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/storage/the-most-powerful-women-of-the-channel-2021-power-100.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a global cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

