Sectigo Announces Greater Than 30% Growth in the First Half of 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo, a leading provider of digital certificates and automated certificate management solutions, today announced achievements and highlights for the first half of 2021, including YoY growth over 30 percent. Sectigo saw record demand for automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) capabilities and integrations to secure the development of new and emerging use cases for certificates in the enterprise.

"As businesses evolve to the new norms resulting from the pandemic, we've seen an equal evolvement in the types, amount, and sophistication of cyber threats. In the first half of this year, we had record demand for our CLM platform to manage the number of certificates and keys being used to secure every device, user, and application across the enterprise," said Sectigo CEO Bill Holtz. "Equally as important is a single solution for complete website security and ongoing protection, which we now have with SiteLock. Both platforms provide Sectigo a foundation for continued innovation and growth."

Acquisitions, Innovations, and Programs

SiteLock Netherlands -based provider of automated Content Management System (CMS) vulnerability scanning, and patching solutions. By acquiring SiteLock, Sectigo expanded its product capabilities, partner network, and reach to more than 16 million websites currently protected by Sitelock. The combined organization established a commanding market leadership position in web security. Global demand for advanced web security is at an all-time high, and this acquisition underscores the need for comprehensive solutions. : In May, Sectigo announced the acquisition of Sitelock , a leading provider of website security protection and monitoring. The transaction also included Patchman , a-based provider of automated Content Management System (CMS) vulnerability scanning, and patching solutions. By acquiring SiteLock, Sectigo expanded its product capabilities, partner network, and reach to more than 16 million websites currently protected by Sitelock. The combined organization established a commanding market leadership position in web security. Global demand for advanced web security is at an all-time high, and this acquisition underscores the need for comprehensive solutions.

Secure Partner Program : In early 2021, Sectigo launched its Secure Partner Program, furthering Sectigo's commitment to the company's base of more than 1,200 partners worldwide. Partners in the program gain a myriad of benefits, including access to the new Sectigo Connect Partner Portal, advancing their ability to build new capabilities, deliver more value to customers, drive higher profits, and accelerate growth in today's dynamic cybersecurity market.

Website Security and Threat Report: In February, a Sectigo study found 50% of SMBs have experienced a website breach, and 40% are being attacked monthly. The company released new capabilities in Sectigo Web Security Platform (Sectigo Web) to combat rising threats.

PKI Risk Assessment Tool: In May, Sectigo announced initial findings and themes from its PKI Risk Assessment Tool, which launched in Q4 2020. According to results, Application Development, Cloud Key Management, and Networked Devices rank as the top three high-risk use cases for respondents.

Root Causes Podcast Tim Callan , Chief Compliance Officer, and Jason Soroko , Chief Technology Officer of PKI, has a five-star rating, with its : In April, Sectigo's cybersecurity podcast "Root Causes" reached 150 episodes and surpassed 40,000 listens. The show, hosted by Sectigo's digital certificate industry veterans, Chief Compliance Officer, and, Chief Technology Officer of PKI, has a five-star rating, with its most popular episode focusing on exchange server vulnerabilities.

Industry Recognition

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a global cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure today's digital landscape and tomorrow. For more information follow @SectigoHQ.

