Sectigo Announces Q2 2020 Growth Highlights

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo, a leading provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, announced accomplishments and highlights for Q2 2020, including record growth of more than 25% in online sales and more than 15% in enterprise sales YoY. In addition, Sectigo saw record demand for Sectigo Web Security Platform and delivered a series of new capabilities for Sectigo Certificate Manager; it's market-leading automated (Public Key Infrastructure) PKI management platform.

"In Q2, our momentum continued with growth in all areas of the business while we introduced many innovations to the market, including subscription SSL and enhancements to the Web Security Platform, which fueled success for our online and channel business," said Sectigo CEO Bill Holtz. "Our core enterprise business also grew in the wake of COVID-19, as customers looked to enable their remote workforce with easier and more secure PKI-based authentication methods."

Sectigo highlights in Q2 2020 include:

Revenue Growth

More than 25% YoY increase in online sales of SSL and web security products, fueled by new customer sales of Sectigo Web Security Platform, an automated security solution that encrypts, scans, cleans, monitors, patches, backs up, and restores websites.

More than 15% YoY growth in enterprise revenue from sales of automated PKI management solutions.

Secured more than $4M worth of contracts for the resale of Sectigo Web Security Platform products by partners in 1H 2020.

Innovations

During the first half of 2020, Sectigo delivered industry-leading innovations and services, including:

New products for Sectigo Web Security Platform: Introduced global Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Web Application Firewall (WAF) components to the Web Security Platform, adding additional layers of security and capabilities to the robust platform.

Introduced global Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Web Application Firewall (WAF) components to the Web Security Platform, adding additional layers of security and capabilities to the robust platform.

Azure Key Vault integration : Consolidated key storage and management for applications in Azure by integrating Microsoft Key Vault with Sectigo Certificate Manager, for the industry's first one-stop issuance and management of keys from both publicly trusted and Private CAs—and key management for Azure Key Vault—using a single platform.

: Consolidated key storage and management for applications in Azure by integrating Microsoft Key Vault with Sectigo Certificate Manager, for the industry's first one-stop issuance and management of keys from publicly trusted and Private CAs—and key management for Azure Key Vault—using a single platform.

ServiceNow Certificate App: Released a new app that enables security administrators to manage hundreds or even thousands of SSL/TLS and non-SSL (private) certificates across the enterprise from within the ServiceNow portal, taking advantage of the ServiceNow's IT workflow automation and management.

Released a new app that enables security administrators to manage hundreds or even thousands of SSL/TLS and non-SSL (private) certificates across the enterprise from within the ServiceNow portal, taking advantage of the ServiceNow's IT workflow automation and management.

DevOps integrations: Expanded the number of DevOps integrations to 10 with Chef, Jenkins, Puppet, and other tools, helping DevSecOps teams speed application development by using automation to provision and manage certificate lifecycles.

Q2 Industry Recognition

Sectigo IoT Identity Platform won SC Awards Europe for "Best IoT/IIoT" Security Solution and "2020 Industrial IoT Product of the Year" from IoT Evolution World.

CRN honored Sectigo's Jennifer Binet , SVP of Enterprise Sales, Heather Bell , VP of Enterprise Channel Sales, and Lakin Ragsdale, Dir. of Channel Marketing as "Women of the Channel 2020."

, SVP of Enterprise Sales, , VP of Enterprise Channel Sales, and Lakin Ragsdale, Dir. of Channel Marketing as "Women of the Channel 2020." "Root Causes" podcast, co-hosted by Sectigo CTO of PKI Jason Soroko and Senior Fellow Tim Callan, exceeded 110 episodes and 20,000 listens since its Q2 2019 debut.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, enterprise-grade PKI management, and multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of experience in online trust, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions for securing webservers, user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

SOURCE Sectigo

Related Links

www.sectigo.com

