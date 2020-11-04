Sectigo Announces Record Growth for Q3 2020 With Retail Sales Up More Than 40% and Enterprise Up More Than 15%

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a leading provider of digital identity management and web security solutions, today announced third quarter 2020 achievements, including record Retail sales fueled by demand for the company's new multi-layered one-stop Sectigo Web Security Platform. Recently acquired by investment firm GI Partners, Sectigo also continued to amass product recognition, leadership awards, and global partnerships that position the organization to accelerate growth in Q4 and beyond.

"Sectigo saw significant growth in Q3, despite pandemic challenges, because we are providing relevant, automated, and integrated, security platforms. Digital identity management remains a top priority for companies of all sizes, across industries. Enterprises understand that PKI is far stronger than token- or password-based authentication, making our certificate management platform and its many use cases hyper relevant," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "Our Retail and Channel businesses are also booming amid skyrocketing cybercrime. Sectigo Web presents a compelling option for our partners, as well as SMEs, to easily deploy and manage a multi-layered website security platform."

Financial and Leadership Highlights

In September, GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, acquired Sectigo, bringing an array of new opportunities to the company's ecosystem of customers, resellers, and technology partners worldwide. Also exciting for Sectigo in Q3 2020 were notable sales increases across all lines of business, compared to Q3 2019, including:

More than 15% YoY overall sales growth

More than 10% YoY Channel sales increase

sales increase More than 15% YoY Enterprise sales increase

More than 40% YoY Retail sales increase, fueled by the availability of Sectigo Web Security solutions

Sectigo also made two leadership appointments that add decades of experience to its veteran executive team. SSL and PKI industry veteran Tim Callan has transitioned from Senior Fellow to Chief Compliance Officer, where he will work to ensure that Sectigo's CA practices conform to industry and regulatory requirements, as well as the company's published certificate practices. In addition, Jonathan Manuzak was named Chief Architect, Web Security Products, applying his 15 years of software solution management to driving technology initiatives and architecture decisions across web security products, ensuring continued innovations.

Innovations and Partnerships

Sectigo started the second half of 2020 with industry-leading innovations and services and announced several industry partnerships that extend the company's reach globally.

Baidu Agreement : Baidu, a top Chinese search engine with more than one billion daily page views, chose Sectigo to provide back-end services for its all-new Baidu Trust SSL certificates.

Baidu, a top Chinese search engine with more than one billion daily page views, chose Sectigo to provide back-end services for its all-new Baidu Trust SSL certificates. Trustify Partnership : The combination of Sectigo's all-in-one Web Security Platform with Trustify's digital signing, email security, and professional management, delivers advanced web security solutions to companies of all sizes across Europe , the Middle East , and Asia .

The combination of Sectigo's all-in-one Web Security Platform with Trustify's digital signing, email security, and professional management, delivers advanced web security solutions to companies of all sizes across , the , and . ReFirm Labs Partnership : Refirm Labs' Centrifuge Platform, combined with Sectigo's IoT security platform, gives customers access to Refirm Labs' firmware scanning tools to analyze device firmware and detect known vulnerabilities, out-of-date open source components, hard-code encryption keys, expired certificates, and potential zero-day vulnerabilities.

Refirm Labs' Centrifuge Platform, combined with Sectigo's IoT security platform, gives customers access to Refirm Labs' firmware scanning tools to analyze device firmware and detect known vulnerabilities, out-of-date open source components, hard-code encryption keys, expired certificates, and potential zero-day vulnerabilities. Sectigo Quantum Labs : New industry resource provides enterprises and other certificate users with information to understand the quantum cryptographic landscape and how to ensure continued security through the advent of production quantum computers and beyond.

New industry resource provides enterprises and other certificate users with information to understand the quantum cryptographic landscape and how to ensure continued security through the advent of production quantum computers and beyond. PKI Risk Assessment Tool: Questionnaire produces a custom report evaluating an organization's risk level across 8 different PKI use cases so teams can focus on critical vulnerabilities.

Industry Recognition

In Q3, Sectigo products and leadership received multiple industry accolades:

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, enterprise-grade PKI management, and multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions for securing web servers user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

