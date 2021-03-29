Sectigo Secure Partner Program Honored With Five-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

ROSELAND, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a global provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The Five-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

In January of 2021, Sectigo launched its new Secure Partner Program, furthering the company's commitment to its base of more than 1,200 partners worldwide. Partners in the program gain myriad benefits, including access to the new Sectigo Connect Partner Portal, advancing their ability to build new capabilities, deliver more value to customers, drive higher profits, and accelerate growth in today's dynamic cybersecurity market.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and increasing amount of cyberattacks have led to a substantial surge in web security issues for our partners' customers," said Michele Campbell, VP of Global Channel Programs, Sectigo. "Our new Secure Partner Program aims to tackle the obstacles in the world of web security while helping our partners expand their portfolio beyond the Certificate Authority market and increase their average deal size. Partners can unlock their full potential with Sectigo and the Secure Partner Program benefits when they include Sectigo's Web Security Platform solutions in their portfolio."

As part of the Sectigo Secure Partner Program, partners are tiered based on engagement level, so that organizations' tier within the program aligns with their own business goals. All registered partners also receive access to advanced training and accreditation programs to help them improve their sales and support effectiveness. Sectigo has added financial incentives, such as a new partner pricing model and dedicated Marketing Development Funds (MDF), to the new program. Accredited partners who grow their sales with Sectigo are rewarded with more incentives for their business and employees.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Sectigo

Related Links

www.sectigo.com

