Sectigo Wins Two Globee® Awards in the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

ROSELAND, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a global provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, has been recognized by The Globee® Awards, in the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. The premier ranking list honors achievements and recognitions in the cyber and digital security industry worldwide. Recognized this year was Sectigo Chief Technology Officer of PKI Jason Soroko as the Bronze Winner in the CTO of the Year category and Sectigo Web Security Platform ("Sectigo Web") as the Gold Winner in the New Product-Service of the Year | Security Software category.

Soroko was recognized in part for creating/hosting the "Root Causes" cybersecurity podcast where he and co-host Tim Callan, Chief Compliance Officer at Sectigo, explore issues surrounding digital identity, certificates, and PKI in today's evolving computing ecosystem. Soroko and Callan have educated over 40,000 IT professionals about tech trends, new laws and regulations, and the evolution of computing architectures. His clear, candid narratives help IT pros navigate and secure virtual, agile, ubiquitous, and cloud-based environments.

"Jason has long dedicated his time to public outreach and education, either in the form of his popular podcast or mentoring a team of engineers," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "He is an asset to the leadership team, and we congratulate him on this significant accomplishment."

Released in 2020, Sectigo Web is an easy-to-use, automated platform that provides a comprehensive, proactive security solution for malware and vulnerability monitoring, remediation, CMS Patching, website back up, acceleration and protection, as well as PCI compliance. The Sectigo Web Security Platform is the first all-in-one, cloud-based solution bundled with TLS/SSL certificates so that customers can easily identify threats and quickly patch vulnerabilities, while ensuring performance and reliability for their websites from a comprehensive one-stop management portal.

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a global cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

SOURCE Sectigo

Related Links

www.sectigo.com

