Section 31 Partnership Announces Addition of Nationally Acclaimed Master-Planned Community Developer DMB Development and Filing of Specific Plan Application

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - EC Rancho Mirage Holdings, Limited Partnership is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with DMB Development LLC ("DMB") to entitle and develop a prominent, 618-acre undeveloped land parcel in Rancho Mirage, California commonly known as Section 31 (the "Project"). The Project was acquired in March 2018 and DMB has been selected as master developer.

Additionally, on August 13, 2018, a Specific Plan for the Project was filed with the City of Rancho Mirage (the "Application"), representing the commencement of the entitlement process. Bud Kopp, the Planning Manager for the City of Rancho Mirage commented, "We are excited about the prospects for Section 31 and look forward to continuing to lay the groundwork for a well-planned community that will bring great vibrancy to one of the last major undeveloped parcels in the Valley. DMB has developed leading renowned communities throughout North America and we are excited about their vision for the Project."

This next generation community is being designed as a premier, sustainable desert oasis featuring a unique, clear water lagoon in the heart of one of the Coachella Valley's most prestigious cities. The Application proposes that the project will include high-quality residential neighborhoods with a variety of housing types, as well as an iconic retail village center, resort hotel uses and a prominent and accessible oasis water feature. This amenity rich destination will provide a wide range of shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure activities for residents, visitors, hotel guests and the public. It is expected that the village will become a vibrant community gathering focal point and a strong addition to the City of Rancho Mirage. The Project is committed to minimizing resource usage by implementing leading sustainable development practices and conservation methods.

Brent Herrington, President and CEO of DMB Development remarked, "Section 31 has tremendous potential to become a world-class residential community, resort and commercial center. In our Specific Plan, we have provided the framework for a premier, highly-amenitized community within Rancho Mirage. We look forward to working with the City staff and the community to achieve a development deserving of one of the most prominent and centrally-located parcels in the Valley."

For information regarding the Project, please contact Mary Alexander at DMB by phone at 480-367-7376, or by email at info@dmbdevelopment.com.

About DMB Development LLC

DMB is a master-planned community developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, with operations in Arizona, California and Hawaii. For more than 30 years DMB has been known for creating one-of-a-kind luxury communities throughout the western United States, while preserving special landscapes and respecting the fabric of local communities. www.dmbdevelopment.com

