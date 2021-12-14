Section 32 Adds Top Talent to Its Investing and Operations Teams

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Section 32 announced today the addition of two new members to its team: Wesley Tillu joins in the newly created role of Senior Principal and Vivian Chao joins in the newly created role of Controller. Both will be based at Section 32's location in Los Altos.

"We're delighted to welcome Wesley and Vivian to the Section 32 team," said Andy Harrison, Managing Partner, Section 32. "With strong performance across our funds and having recently closed our fourth fund , the addition of their talents and expertise enables Section 32 to continue building world-class functions that support our investing efforts."

Wesley Tillu brings substantial technology investing and operating experience to Section 32. As a Senior Principal, Wesley focuses on the firm's investment sourcing, diligence, and deal execution efforts.

Prior to Section 32, Wesley was an investor at In-Q-Tel, the venture capital firm of the CIA and U.S. intelligence community. He led and executed a number of investments across cybersecurity, AI/ML, enterprise software, fintech, and deep technology, and he was actively involved with the boards of portfolio companies. Wesley previously worked at Google where he managed partnerships and operations for its e-commerce platform, Google Express. He also worked as a private equity investor at GIC, Singapore's investment arm, where he executed direct investments across technology, consumer, retail and healthcare industries. Wesley started his career as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch, where he advised and executed on M&A and equity transactions.

Wesley received an MBA from Wharton, an MA in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Engineering and BS in Operations Research & Engineering from Cornell University.

Vivian Chao brings nearly a decade of audit and accounting experience across healthcare, technology and other vertical industries to her role at Section 32. Prior to joining Section 32, Vivian was most recently Assistant Controller for Light Street Capital. She was responsible for leading the audit process for the firm's funds and helped manage financial reporting for the firm and its investors. Previously, Vivian served as Accounting Manager for Collective Health, a technology company focused on simplifying employee healthcare coverage. In her role, Vivian advised Collective Health's customers on accounting and financial reporting implications associated with the transition from fully-funded to self-funded healthcare. Vivian was formerly a Senior Associate at KPMG LLP, where she served as lead auditor for the firm's diverse client base, including private equity, venture capital, and technology organizations.

Vivian holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from Boston University School of Management. She is also a certified public accountant (inactive) in California.

About Section 32

Section 32 is a venture capital fund investing at the frontiers of technology and healthcare. Founded by Bill Maris, the team has vast experience building iconic companies. The firm's goal is to improve the human condition by accelerating the discovery, development and distribution of important technologies and life-saving medicines. Section 32 invests across the entirety of technology and life sciences. This includes software, cybersecurity, advanced communications and computation, space, climate change related technologies, machine learning, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, therapeutics, advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, genomics and more. For more information, please visit Section32.com

